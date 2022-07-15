14km tailback on Dhaka-Tangail-Bangabandhu Bridge highway 

Transport

TBS Report
15 July, 2022, 06:45 pm
Last modified: 15 July, 2022, 07:14 pm

Scorching weather adds to the suffering of the passengers as it takes almost 2-3 times longer to reach the destination

14km tailback on Dhaka-Tangail-Bangabandhu Bridge highway 

A 14 kilometer tailback has been created on the Dhaka-Tangail-Bangabandhu Bridge highway following a truck accident on the road amid heavy pressure of vehicles as Eid holidaymakers continued returning to Dhaka. 

The traffic congestion started from the eastern end of Bangabandhu Bridge to Elenga of Kalihati upazila since noon (15 July).

Scorching weather adds to the suffering of the passengers as it takes almost 2-3 times longer to reach the destination.

Bangabandhu East Thana Officer-in-Charge Shafiqul Islam said a mango-laden truck overturned near the third bridges on the highway in Babla area losing control over the steering which took around one hour to be cleared.

Also a bus stopped working on the highway, worsening the traffic situation. 

Police are working to ease the traffic movement, Shafiqul islam said.
 

