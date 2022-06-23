14 bridges, 1 ferry declared toll-free on 25 June

The Payra Bridge will establish a direct road connection with Payra deep seaport port in Patuakhali. Photo: TBS

A total of 14 bridges of three districts including Khulna, Barishal and Gopalganj and a ferry will remain toll free to ensure smooth traffic on the day of the Padma Bridge inauguration on 25 June.

The Ministry of Road Transport and Bridges has issued a notification in this regard.

The toll-free service will remain in effect only on 25 June, the circular added.

According to the circular, the bridges declared toll free are Khan Jahan Ali (Rupsha) Bridge and Doratana Bridge under Khulna Zone; Doarika-Shikarpur Bridge, Dopdopia Bridge, Gabkhan Bridge, Baleshwar Bridge, Patuakhali Bridge, Sheikh Russell Bridge, Sheikh Kamal Bridge, Sheikh Jamal Bridge and Payra (Lebukhali) Bridge

under Barisal Zone; and Mollahat Bridge, Asmat Ali Khan Bangladesh-China Friendship Bridge, Kalna Ferry and Sheikh Lutfar Rahman Bridge (Patgati Bridge) under Gopalganj zone.

Earlier, on the inauguration day of the Padma Bridge, it was decided to waive the toll of Buriganga, Dhaleshwari and Arial Khan bridges to keep the traffic on both sides of the bridge stable.