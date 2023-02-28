13 more bus companies to offer e-ticketing service from Wednesday

Dhaka Road Transport Owners Association has announced they would launch e-ticketing services for additional 947 buses under 13 companies from Wednesday (1 March).

"We are trying to restore order in the roads to improve service effectively. Additional 10 checkers have been appointed by the association to monitor irregularities in the roads," said Khandkar Enayet Ullah, secretary general of Bangladesh Road Transport Owners' Association, in a press conference in the capital on Tuesday.

Currently, some 3,307 buses under 59 companies in Dhaka are operating under e-ticketing services.

From tomorrow, E-ticketing will be introduced for the buses of Akah Enterprise (Sadarghat-Dhour) , Victor Classic Bus Owners Association (Sadarghat-Dhour), 6 no Motijheel-Banani transport Company (Kamalapur-Natun Bazar), Green Anabir Paribahan (Signboard -Gazipur), Great Turag Transport Co. Ltd. (Jatrabari-Tongi station road), Anabil Suoer Ltd (Signboard -Gazipur), Raida Enterprize (Postogola-Dhour), Asmani Paribahan (Madanpur-Abdullahpur), Somoy Transport (Gulisthan-Kachpur), Boisakhi Paribahan (Savar-Natun Bazar), Roich Paribahan (Savar-Natun Bazar), Airport-Bangabandhu Avenue Minibus Owners Association (Kadamtoli-Abdullahpur), Monjil Express Ltd. (Kachpur-Dhour).

The e-ticketing service on the buses was introduced to reduce the hassles of passengers and ensure fair price of tickets.

The move aims to tackle the ill competition between vehicles plying the same routes – a common practice among drivers of public buses that resulted in uncountable accidents and fatalities, according to Khandkar Enayet.

The e-ticketing system is not online ticketing. Passengers will not be able to purchase tickets online. Rather, they have to buy tickets through digital point of sale (POS) machines that will be available at the ticket counters.

