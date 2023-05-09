100 electric buses to join Nagar Paribahan fleet: Mayor Taposh

Dhaka South City Corporation (DSCC) Mayor Sheikh Fazle Noor Taposh has said 100 double-decker electric buses will be joining the Dhaka Nagar Paribahan service by this year.

"For the first time a whole cluster under bus route rationalisation is being opened," Mayor Taposh said following the 27th meeting of the bus route rationalisation committee on Tuesday (9 May).

"We are going to open the whole green cluster, route number 21-28, by this year. Tenders will be floated soon. Further, by this year we will add 100 electric buses to the fleet of city transport," he added.

Meanwhile, as Transilva failed to provide services in 21 routes, their route permit will be cancelled and buses will be confiscated, said the mayor.

Earlier last month, Road Transport and Bridges Minister Obaidul Quader said the buses will be included in the BRTC's fleet in November.

Of the 100 buses, 80 will service the Dhaka metropolitan area, while 20 the Chattogram metropolitan area, he added.