100 electric buses to join Nagar Paribahan fleet: Mayor Taposh

Transport

TBS Report
09 May, 2023, 01:45 pm
Last modified: 09 May, 2023, 02:00 pm

Related News

100 electric buses to join Nagar Paribahan fleet: Mayor Taposh

TBS Report
09 May, 2023, 01:45 pm
Last modified: 09 May, 2023, 02:00 pm
Representational Image. Photo: Collected
Representational Image. Photo: Collected

Dhaka South City Corporation (DSCC) Mayor Sheikh Fazle Noor Taposh has said 100 double-decker electric buses will be joining the Dhaka Nagar Paribahan service by this year.

"For the first time a whole cluster under bus route rationalisation is being opened," Mayor Taposh said following the 27th meeting of the bus route rationalisation committee on Tuesday (9 May). 

"We are going to open the whole green cluster, route number 21-28, by this year. Tenders will be floated soon. Further, by this year we will add 100 electric buses to the fleet of city transport," he added. 

Meanwhile, as Transilva failed to provide services in 21 routes, their route permit will be cancelled and buses will be confiscated, said the mayor.

Earlier last month, Road Transport and Bridges Minister Obaidul Quader said the buses will be included in the BRTC's fleet in November.

Of the 100 buses, 80 will service the Dhaka metropolitan area, while 20 the Chattogram metropolitan area, he added.

Bangladesh / Top News

Bus / Dhaka South City Corporation (DSCC)

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

The playground (top right) is located within a residential area dense with civic facilities. Some major facilities include the Lalbagh Model School (extreme right), a Kali Mandir temple (the brick structure with pyramid roof), a crematorium (alinged to the temple), a graveyard for the Hindu( next to the crematorium) community across a small water body (in the middle), and an under-construction DCC maternity clinic (left white building).

Using architecture to create communal harmony

2h | Habitat
Tamara Abed. Illustration: TBS

'People think Brac only works for the poor, but we work with many different models for nation-building'

3h | Panorama
At present, there are 30 trees on Sat Masjid Road. Many are keeping watch at night to protect the remaining trees. Photo: Naim Ul Hasan

Felling trees and defying public outcry: The Dhaka South way

5h | Panorama
All the products of Baksho Bunon are designed by founder Sadman Masood. Photos: Courtesy

Baksho Bunon: When daily decor meets artistry

1d | Brands

More Videos from TBS

Is captaincy negatively affecting Tamim’s performances?

Is captaincy negatively affecting Tamim’s performances?

15h | TBS SPORTS
Revisiting Tagore’s life in East Bengal

Revisiting Tagore’s life in East Bengal

20h | TBS Stories
Which countries want to get out of the monarchy?

Which countries want to get out of the monarchy?

22h | TBS World
Malar: The largest traditional sailing wooden boat of Bengal

Malar: The largest traditional sailing wooden boat of Bengal

19h | TBS Stories

Most Read

1
Salman Muqtadir and his fiancé. Photo: Collected
Splash

Salman Muqtadir gets married

2
Bushra Afreen becomes first chief heat officer in Bangladesh
Bangladesh

Bushra Afreen becomes first chief heat officer in Bangladesh

3
Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

Teen who went viral for going to Malaysia in container drowns

4
Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

Bangladesh becomes first country to get Saudi Arabia's e-visa facilities

5
Sher-e-Bangla Agricultural University’s researchers have recently developed canned ‘shorshe ilish’, which will be available in the market at an affordable price. (From left) Asst. Professor Masud Rana, entrepreneur Abed Ahsan Sagar and Professor Dr Kazi Ahsan Habib holding canned hilsha. Photo: Courtesy
Panorama

Hilsa in a can: Year-round supply of our favourite fish now a reality

6
Anuv Jain. Photo: Collected
Splash

Anuv Jain to perform live in Dhaka