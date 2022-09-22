Transport workers’ demo halt traffic movement in Sylhet

Bangladesh

TBS Report
22 September, 2022, 10:15 pm
Last modified: 22 September, 2022, 10:19 pm

Photo: TBS
Photo: TBS

Traffic movement in Sylhet again came to a halt on Thursday evening as the transport workers blockaded the roads in protest of cases against some of their leaders without any prior announcement causing immense sufferings to the passengers.   

The agitating workers started their protest eight days after filing of the cases, police sources said.

They also demanded removal of the police commissioner and withdrawal of the cases against some 20 to 35 people. 

The demonstrators took position at various points of Sylhet metropolitan including Upashahar, Shahi Eidgah, Baluchar, Tilagarh, and Humayun Rashid Chattar, since Thursday evening blockading the roads and burning tyres. As a result, movement of all types of motor vehicles including the long-haul bus services came to a standstill. Many passengers were found suffering on the roads while some at the bus counters.    

The case was filed against the transport leaders by a leguna worker, namely Sahab Uddin, with the South Surma police station on 14 September on charge of assault and snatching of money.

South Surma police station sources said that there are two factions of the transport workers both of whom have filed cases against each other. In one of those cases, transport leaders were made accused. 

The accused transport leaders are– Sramik Union President Mainul Islam, CNG-Autorickshaw Sramik Union President Zakaria Ahmed, Human Hauler Sramik Union President Ruhul Mia and 20/35 anonymous persons.

While answering why they were protesting after eight days of filing the case, Sylhet District Bus-Minibus Sramik Union President Moinul Islam said that they came to know about the case on Thursday.

"When some of our workers went to meet the police commissioner regarding the issue, he misbehaved with them. Police has recorded the case without any investigation," he said. 

South Surma Thana Inspector (Investigation) Sumon Kumar Chowdhury said that two cases have been filed against the labour leaders of the two factions. Police have been probing the cases. But it is illogical to demonstrate after so many days of filing of the cases, he added.  

