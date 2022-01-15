Transport workers call for strike on Dhaka-Mymensingh route

Transport workers in Mymensingh called for an indefinite strike on Dhaka-Mymensingh route from Sunday, protesting the slow progress of development projects on the highway.

Mahbubur Rahman, secretary general of Mymensingh District Motor Owners Association, on Saturday said the decision was taken as the road from Gazipur's Salna Bazar to Uttara on Dhaka-Mymensingh highway is not suitable for traffic movement.

Earlier on 2 January, Mymensingh Chamber of Commerce and Industries and Mymensingh District Motor Owners Association gave an ultimatum to take visible initiatives to alleviate the suffering of the people on Dhaka-Mymensingh highway by 15 January.

They enforced the strike as their demand was not met within the stipulated time.

The government took up the three projects – Elevated Expressway, BRT-3 and SASEC – between 2011 and 2012 to ease the hassle of passengers heading north from Dhaka.

Long tailbacks are a common sight on the highway due to the Elevated Expressway project, which began near the end of 2012 and was scheduled to be completed in 2016.

Under the projects, construction is underway in different parts of the road, barring traffic on one side or another in multiple areas. This is causing immense suffering to passengers.