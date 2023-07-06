Transport worker hit by train dies in Dhaka's Malibagh

A transport worker has died after being hit by a train at Dhaka's Malibagh rail crossing.

The deceased was identified as Najir Ahmed, 40, son of late Abul Hossain of Chattogram's Chawkbazar upazila.

Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI) of Dhaka Railway police station Faruk Ahmed said the body was recovered from the spot and sent to Dhaka Medical College Hospital morgue on Thursday (6 July) morning after legal proceedings.

Najir was hit by a train and died on the spot after suffering severe head injuries on the railway crossing, ASI Faruk said, quoting witnesses.

Najir Ahmed used to work with a bus service at Malibagh Railway Gate and used to stay there.