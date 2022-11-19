Transport strike called off in Sylhet after BNP rally ended

The transport strike in Sylhet was withdrawn shortly after the BNP's divisional mass rally ended on Saturday evening.

The Bus-Minibus Owners' Association in Sylhet and Moulvibazar called a strike protesting the illegal movement of three-wheelers on highways on 18 and 19 November.

However, they called off the strike 12 hours before the pre-announced schedule.

Mainul Haque, president of Sylhet District Transport Owners-Workers Oikya Parishad, said that they have withdrawn the strike after 6pm today considering the sufferings of people.

"We will call strike again after the end of HSC exams to press our demands," he said.

Sylhet District Bus-Minibus Owners' Association General Secretary Ziaul Kabir Palash could not be reached for comment regarding the early end of the strike.

As the strike was withdrawn, all types of traffic resumed from Saturday evening. Long-haul buses also left from the bus terminal in Sylhet.

Earlier, the Bus-Minibus Owners' Association in Sylhet called a 24-hour strike from 6am Saturday to press their five-point demands including the addition of grills to CNG auto-rickshaws, stopping the movement of unregistered auto-rickshaws in Sylhet, not registering new auto-rickshaws.

BNP leaders of the district claimed that the strike was enforced to thwart the BNP Rally. However, the transport owners' associations denied the allegation.

Similar transport strikes were announced ahead of BNP rallies in Barishal, Khulna, Rangpur, Faridpur and Mymensingh.

The BNP has been holding rallies on all divisional headquarters of the country since early October on four key demands including unconditional release party chief Khaleda Zia, holding upcoming national polls under a non-partisan caretaker government, controlling the rising prices of essentials, and ending the persecution of BNP men.