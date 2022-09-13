Transport owners in Sylhet on strike from Tuesday, Brahmanbaria from Wednesday

The Sylhet District Road Transport Workers Coordinating Council has called for an indefinite strike in the district from Tuesday and across the entire Sylhet division from Wednesday to press for a five-point demand. Transport workers in Brahmanbaria have also called for a strike from Wednesday.

Joint General Secretary of Sylhet District Bus Minibus Coach Microbus Workers Union, Ali Akbar Rajan, made the announcement to the media on Monday evening (12 September).

He said, "All public transportation in Sylhet, including buses, CNG-powered auto rickshaws, and freight trucks, will stay off the roads from 6am onwards.

"The transport workers of Brahmanbaria also expressed solidarity with the movement and called for a strike from Wednesday."

The demands of the front consisting six registered organisations include - Removal of the Sylhet Metropolitan Police (SMP) commissioner and deputy commissioner (traffic); excessive fines and harassment by traffic police should be stopped; Nazmul Alam Romen, who is gaining influence using the name of Sramik League, must be withdrawn from the representative of Labour Court in Sylhet; reopening of stone quarries; dilapidated roads should be repaired quickly; and stopping the sale of new CNG-run auto-rickshaws and the vehicles which have been sold should be registered while the movement of illegal vehicles should be stopped.

Ali said, "On 5 September, we submitted our five-point demand to the home minister and sent out copies of the memorandum to all sectors of Sylhet administration concerned. As no initiative has been taken to meet those demands yet, we were compelled to embark upon this movement."