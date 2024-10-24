Transport owners have 6 months to remove unfit vehicles: Rizwana

TBS Report
24 October, 2024, 08:20 pm
Last modified: 24 October, 2024, 09:05 pm

Transport owners have 6 months to remove unfit vehicles: Rizwana

Removing these old vehicles will significantly improve air quality in Dhaka, which is crucial for protecting public health, she says

Environment, Forest, and Climate Change Adviser Syeda Rizwana Hasan speaks to journalists at the Power House on Abdul Gani Road on 24 October 2024. Photo: UNB
Environment, Forest, and Climate Change Adviser Syeda Rizwana Hasan speaks to journalists at the Power House on Abdul Gani Road on 24 October 2024. Photo: UNB

In response to demands from public transport owners, the government has decided to allow six months for the phase-out of old, unfit vehicles in Dhaka.

During this period, vehicle owners will be required to switch to environmentally friendly vehicles.

Environment, Forest, and Climate Change Adviser Syeda Rizwana Hasan announced this decision while briefing journalists after a discussion on the necessity of removing old vehicles to control air pollution in Dhaka, held at the Power House on Abdul Gani Road.

The adviser stated removing these old vehicles will significantly improve air quality in Dhaka, which is crucial for protecting public health. She warned that without such actions, there will soon be no breathable air left in the city. The government will work to ensure that pollution is reduced without causing public inconvenience.

She further mentioned that a campaign to control noise pollution will begin in December. The relevant laws will be amended to empower the police to impose fines, which will be deposited in banks. This measure is expected to discourage excessive use of horns. In response to another question, she also highlighted that efforts will be made to address lead pollution.

During the same meeting, Muhammad Fawzul Kabir Khan, Advisor to the Ministry of Road Transport and Bridges, stated that the government will soon implement an effective plan to remove old vehicles. This initiative will help reduce both traffic congestion and pollution in the city while ensuring minimal public disruption. The government's efforts will progressively bring pollution under control.

