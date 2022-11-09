Transmission line being built to connect RNPP with national grid: Nasrul

Bangladesh

BSS
09 November, 2022, 06:20 pm
Last modified: 09 November, 2022, 06:23 pm

Related News

Transmission line being built to connect RNPP with national grid: Nasrul

BSS
09 November, 2022, 06:20 pm
Last modified: 09 November, 2022, 06:23 pm
Photo: Collected
Photo: Collected

State Minister for the Ministry of Power, Energy, and Mineral Resources Nasrul Hamid said the construction of transmission line to connect Rooppur Nuclear Power Plant (RNPP) with the national grid is going on with coordinated efforts.

"Our work of Nuclear power plant transmission line was delayed due to Covid-19 and the Ukraine war," said the minister after a meeting with Science and Technology Minister Architect Yeafesh Osman at Bidyut Bhaban today.

He said that now the construction work is going in full swing to complete the transmission line for connecting Rooppur Power Plant with the national grid within the stipulated timeframe.

Meanwhile, Science and Technology Minister Architect Yeafesh Osman said the Power Division and his ministry are working together to complete the transmission line construction on time.

"Safety is of our utmost importance and all the work is satisfactory. But there are many challenges ahead including unusual increase in dollar price. However, with the combined efforts of all, the work is expected to be completed on time," he said.

After the joint meeting journalists were informed that the progress of the construction of the power transmission line from the nuclear power plant in Rooppur is satisfactory.

Replying to a question, Nasrul Hamid said the project was delayed due to Covid-19 pandemic and Russia-Ukraine war.

"Now efforts are being made to expedite the project implementation", he said.

"We hope we can complete the transmission line before completion of the Rooppur Nuclear Power Plant project," said the state minister.

The government has been constructing a 2400 MW Rooppur Nuclear Power Plant (RNPP) project having two units. As per the project plan, the first unit of the nuclear power plant will supply 1,200 MW in 2023 and the same amount of electricity will be available from the second unit in 2024.

The Rooppur project is being implemented by the Bangladesh Atomic Energy Commission with the technical and financial support of Russia.

Nuclear Scientist and the project director of RNPP project Dr Md Shaukat Akbar, recently, said that the project has seen around 53 % financial progress and 55% physical progress. However, the overall progress of the first unit is 70%.

Top News

State Minister for Power, Energy and Mineral Resources Nasrul Hamid / RNPP / national power grid

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Photo: Courtesy

International vintage car rally enters Bangladesh

11h | Wheels
Imran Khan may be working the crowds to a frenzy, but that is little guarantee that he can have the ground shift for the soldiers. Photo: Reuters

Pakistan: An angry Imran Khan, a rattled army

10h | Panorama
Sketch: TBS

Twitter layoffs will shrink free speech around the world

10h | Panorama
If you drive an MX-5, you will know exactly what makes it the most popular roadstar in the world. Photo: Akif Hamid

Mazda Miata MX-5 RF: Why Miata is always the answer

9h | Wheels

More Videos from TBS

RU medical center itself 'sick'

RU medical center itself 'sick'

2h | Videos
All domestic construction materials under one roof

All domestic construction materials under one roof

2h | Videos
How KC Collection wants to take furniture business to another height

How KC Collection wants to take furniture business to another height

2h | Videos
How football world cup started

How football world cup started

8h | Videos

Most Read

1
Photo: Collected
Education

'Creative' question in HSC Bangla exam raises uproar

2
Photo: ICC
Sports

Kohli spotted doing 'fake fielding', Nurul says India could have been penalised 5 runs

3
5 restaurants around Dhaka to satisfy your nihari cravings
Food

5 restaurants around Dhaka to satisfy your nihari cravings

4
Global hospital chains investing Tk5000cr aiming medical tourists
Health

Global hospital chains investing Tk5000cr aiming medical tourists

5
Represenattional image. Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

Bangladesh Bank to auction 25kg gold

6
How will Bangladesh cope with IMF reform requirements?
Panorama

How will Bangladesh cope with IMF reform requirements?