Transmission line being built to connect RNPP with national grid: Nasrul

State Minister for the Ministry of Power, Energy, and Mineral Resources Nasrul Hamid said the construction of transmission line to connect Rooppur Nuclear Power Plant (RNPP) with the national grid is going on with coordinated efforts.

"Our work of Nuclear power plant transmission line was delayed due to Covid-19 and the Ukraine war," said the minister after a meeting with Science and Technology Minister Architect Yeafesh Osman at Bidyut Bhaban today.

He said that now the construction work is going in full swing to complete the transmission line for connecting Rooppur Power Plant with the national grid within the stipulated timeframe.

Meanwhile, Science and Technology Minister Architect Yeafesh Osman said the Power Division and his ministry are working together to complete the transmission line construction on time.

"Safety is of our utmost importance and all the work is satisfactory. But there are many challenges ahead including unusual increase in dollar price. However, with the combined efforts of all, the work is expected to be completed on time," he said.

After the joint meeting journalists were informed that the progress of the construction of the power transmission line from the nuclear power plant in Rooppur is satisfactory.

Replying to a question, Nasrul Hamid said the project was delayed due to Covid-19 pandemic and Russia-Ukraine war.

"Now efforts are being made to expedite the project implementation", he said.

"We hope we can complete the transmission line before completion of the Rooppur Nuclear Power Plant project," said the state minister.

The government has been constructing a 2400 MW Rooppur Nuclear Power Plant (RNPP) project having two units. As per the project plan, the first unit of the nuclear power plant will supply 1,200 MW in 2023 and the same amount of electricity will be available from the second unit in 2024.

The Rooppur project is being implemented by the Bangladesh Atomic Energy Commission with the technical and financial support of Russia.

Nuclear Scientist and the project director of RNPP project Dr Md Shaukat Akbar, recently, said that the project has seen around 53 % financial progress and 55% physical progress. However, the overall progress of the first unit is 70%.