Transboundary collaboration with India needed for Bengal Tiger conservation: Minister

Bangladesh

UNB
10 April, 2023, 01:05 pm
Last modified: 10 April, 2023, 01:14 pm

Related News

Transboundary collaboration with India needed for Bengal Tiger conservation: Minister

UNB
10 April, 2023, 01:05 pm
Last modified: 10 April, 2023, 01:14 pm
Photo: Collected
Photo: Collected

Environment, Forest and Climate Change Minister Md Shahab Uddin stressed the need for strengthening the transboundary collaboration with India for the conservation of tigers and leopards in Bangladesh as the two countries have shared tiger and leopard habitats.

"Considering conservation, the importance of seven big cat species on earth and two critically endangered big cat species in Bangladesh, we in principle support the creation of the International Big Cats Alliance (IBCA) with a membership of the range of countries harbouring these species," he said.

The minister said this at an event organised on the occasion of the International Conference on Tiger Conservation as part of 50 years of Project Tiger held on Sunday at Mysuru University in Mysuru, Karnataka, India after the inauguration of the event by Prime Minister of India Narendra Modi.

Sahab Uddin said the Bangladesh government is working with the determination to double the number of wild tigers by achieving zero poaching targets with the active participation of the local community.

It's a matter of hope that wild tiger numbers are starting to tick upward he said adding that the government has taken several remarkable initiatives for conserving the national animal and other wild species.

Shahab Uddin said Bangladesh government is implementing National Tiger Recovery Program (2022 to 2034) and the second-generation Bangladesh Tiger Action Plan (2018-2027) which include tiger survey; genetic study; SMART patrolling and monitoring Sundarbans with drones; capacity building programs for frontline staffs of the Forest Department as well as the local community to ensure protection & conservation of the Sundarbans and Bengal tiger.

The minister said a protocol was signed between Bangladesh and India for strengthening collaboration for the Conservation of the Royal Bengal Tiger in the Sundarbans in 2011.

He said that mitigate tiger human conflicts, our government has engaged the local community in tiger conservation activities by forming Village Tiger Response Team, Co-management Committee and Community Petrol Group.

Wildlife Victim Compensation Rules, 2021 has the provision to give compensation up to Tk3 lakh for a person killed by a tiger, he said.

Wildlife Crime Control Unit has been established under Forest Department to combat illegal wildlife trade and to strengthen the capacity of wildlife education, research and training, Sheikh Kamal Wildlife Center has been established which is working as a centre of excellence, said the minister.

Prime Minister of India Narendra Modi launched the International Big Cats Alliance (IBCA) which will focus on the protection and conservation of seven major big cats of the world such as tiger, lion, leopard, snow leopard, puma, jaguar, cheetah in collaboration with the countries concerned.

The environment and forest ministers said that of the countries harbouring these species were present on the occasion.

Royal Bengal Tigers / Sundarbans / Bangladesh-India / Wildlife

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Illustration: TBS

Why ASEAN never lived up to its potential as a regional gamechanger

46m | Thoughts
Dani Rodrik. Sketch: TBS

Will new trade policies leave the developing world behind?

2h | Thoughts
With their unique collection of bags, Rene&#039; Bangladesh has been winning the hearts of people who appreciate the craftsmanship and creativity of locally-made products. Photo: Courtesy

Backpacks from Rene' Bangladesh: Bringing La La Land to life

3h | Brands
Representational image. Photo: Collected

Brew the perfect cup with top coffee makers

3h | Brands

More Videos from TBS

Eid busy in Munshiganj readymade clothing village

Eid busy in Munshiganj readymade clothing village

1h | TBS Stories
Horse cart business for transporting potatoes is popular in Munshiganj

Horse cart business for transporting potatoes is popular in Munshiganj

1h | TBS Stories
On going preparations for 'Mangal Shobhajatra'

On going preparations for 'Mangal Shobhajatra'

1h | TBS Stories
Bangladesh’s push to revive Muslin

Bangladesh’s push to revive Muslin

1h | TBS Stories

Most Read

1
Photo: Joynal Abedin Shishir
Markets

Nobin Fashion's Tk300 panjabis attract crowds

2
Vlogger harassment: Viral Md Kalu released after paying Tk200 fine
Bangladesh

Vlogger harassment: Viral Md Kalu released after paying Tk200 fine

3
Man scales Swadhinata Stambha; asks rescuers for cigarettes, then ends up detained
Bangladesh

Man scales Swadhinata Stambha; asks rescuers for cigarettes, then ends up detained

4
Bangladesh Bank's server restored after 7hrs
Banking

Bangladesh Bank's server restored after 7hrs

5
Bangladesh Bank sets new lending rate formula
Banking

Bangladesh Bank sets new lending rate formula

6
Bangladesh's brand value more than twice of Pakistan, 10 times of Sri Lanka
Economy

Bangladesh's brand value more than twice of Pakistan, 10 times of Sri Lanka