Transboundary collaboration with India needed for Bengal Tiger conservation: Minister

Environment, Forest and Climate Change Minister Md Shahab Uddin stressed the need for strengthening the transboundary collaboration with India for the conservation of tigers and leopards in Bangladesh as the two countries have shared tiger and leopard habitats.

"Considering conservation, the importance of seven big cat species on earth and two critically endangered big cat species in Bangladesh, we in principle support the creation of the International Big Cats Alliance (IBCA) with a membership of the range of countries harbouring these species," he said.

The minister said this at an event organised on the occasion of the International Conference on Tiger Conservation as part of 50 years of Project Tiger held on Sunday at Mysuru University in Mysuru, Karnataka, India after the inauguration of the event by Prime Minister of India Narendra Modi.

Sahab Uddin said the Bangladesh government is working with the determination to double the number of wild tigers by achieving zero poaching targets with the active participation of the local community.

It's a matter of hope that wild tiger numbers are starting to tick upward he said adding that the government has taken several remarkable initiatives for conserving the national animal and other wild species.

Shahab Uddin said Bangladesh government is implementing National Tiger Recovery Program (2022 to 2034) and the second-generation Bangladesh Tiger Action Plan (2018-2027) which include tiger survey; genetic study; SMART patrolling and monitoring Sundarbans with drones; capacity building programs for frontline staffs of the Forest Department as well as the local community to ensure protection & conservation of the Sundarbans and Bengal tiger.

The minister said a protocol was signed between Bangladesh and India for strengthening collaboration for the Conservation of the Royal Bengal Tiger in the Sundarbans in 2011.

He said that mitigate tiger human conflicts, our government has engaged the local community in tiger conservation activities by forming Village Tiger Response Team, Co-management Committee and Community Petrol Group.

Wildlife Victim Compensation Rules, 2021 has the provision to give compensation up to Tk3 lakh for a person killed by a tiger, he said.

Wildlife Crime Control Unit has been established under Forest Department to combat illegal wildlife trade and to strengthen the capacity of wildlife education, research and training, Sheikh Kamal Wildlife Center has been established which is working as a centre of excellence, said the minister.

Prime Minister of India Narendra Modi launched the International Big Cats Alliance (IBCA) which will focus on the protection and conservation of seven major big cats of the world such as tiger, lion, leopard, snow leopard, puma, jaguar, cheetah in collaboration with the countries concerned.

The environment and forest ministers said that of the countries harbouring these species were present on the occasion.