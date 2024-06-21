Trains advised to be operated at slower speeds in Moulvibazar due to flood

Bangladesh

Between Kulaura Junction and Chhakapan railway station, trains are required to run at a speed of 10km per hour due to rising water on the railway track

Rising flood water on the railway track. Photo: TBS
Rising flood water on the railway track. Photo: TBS

Due to heavy rains and runoff from hills, water rose in some parts of the railway in Moulvibazar's Kulaura, following which the Bangladesh Railways has given instructions to operate trains at a reduced speed in the district. 

Between Kulaura Junction and Chhakapan railway station, trains are required to run at a speed of 10km per hour due to rising water on the railway track.

Bangladesh Railway gave the instructions to the masters of Kulaura Junction and Maijgaon railway stations, which are on both sides of the flooded place, after an on-site inspection, confirmed Senior Assistant Engineer (Road) in charge of Kulaura Junction railway station Md Mozammel Haque.

Mozammel Haque said normally trains run at a speed of 50 to 60 kilometers per hour on this railway. Trains were asked to run at a speed of 20 kmph at that place on Wednesday.

"The speed has been further reduced to 10 km, after authorities visited the site yesterday as the situation is worsening. The masters of Kulaura Junction and Maijgaon railway stations on both sides of the flooded area have also been instructed in this regard by higher authorities," he added.

"A guard has been kept at that place. Inquiries are being made all the time. Further action will be taken if the situation worsens. Apart from this, signboards have been installed there to warn the train drivers about speed control," he also said.

All trains are running as per the instructions, said Kulaura Junction Railway Station Master Roman Ahmad.

Railway / Moulvibazar / Flood

