Training on assistance and protection against chemical weapons begins

The five-day 'Basic Training Course on Assistance and Protection against Chemical Weapons and Emergency Response to Chemical Incidents' began on Sunday at the Hotel Le Meridien in the capital.

Bangladesh National Authority for Chemical Weapons Convention (BNACWC) and the Organisation for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW) organised the event.

Commodore Mohammad Manzur Hossain, director general of civil-military relations directorate, armed forces division inaugurated the course.

A total of 50 trainees including three from OPCW, 21 from India, Pakistan, Nepal, Maldives and Sri Lanka and 18 from various ministries of Bangladesh, armed forces, fire service and civil defence participated in the training.

In this course, training will be provided on how to stay protected from chemical warfare agents and emergency rescue operations during chemical accidents.

Besides, relevant training on poisonous chemical incidents in various factories and conducting post-accident rescue operations will be discussed which will help build the capacity of agencies like the fire service and civil defence.