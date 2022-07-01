Train tickets for Eid: Trust issues about online purchase, long queues at stations

TBS Report
01 July, 2022, 10:50 am
Last modified: 01 July, 2022, 11:59 am

Photo: TBS
After failing to book train tickets online, hundreds have gathered at Dhaka railway stations to get advance tickets for Eid-ul-Azha.

Sufferings of ticket seekers are becoming traditions as the same situation prevailed during Eid-ul-Fitr.

Bangladesh Railway has begun selling advance train tickets on several routes across Bangladesh ahead of the Eid-ul-Fitr holidays.

The sale of tickets for 5 July started at Dhaka's Kamalapur, Airport, Tejgaon and Cantonment railway stations at 8am on Friday and will continue until 4pm.

Kamalapur station was abuzz with travellers, with long queues in front of the ticket counters selling advance tickets.

Photo: TBS
Most of them are enduring a gruelling wait to get their hands on tickets, waiting in long lines since early morning.

One such person Sharmin Snigdha, who is a student, said," I am waiting in line since 6:30am. It is now 8:15am and I am still standing at the same place."

When asked about why she did not book a ticket online, she said, "I do not trust the system as I had a terrible experience last Eid. But I still wanted to give it a go and tried booking one online while standing in the queue."

"My initial apprehension has been proven right as I am failing to buy a ticket even after trying for hours," she added.

Photo: TBS
The overall situation was chaotic to say the least as reports of brawling and pushing emerged from the scene.
Mili, another ticket seeker was standing in the line since 3:30am.

Photo: TBS
"I was among the first 10 people. But then the pushing and brawling began in the morning. I was pushed back," she alleged.

She said that she has seen people fighting for standing in front of the line and has seen a woman bleeding from her nose.

Photo: TBS
Frustrated, Mili left the station without buying a ticket.

Advance train tickets

