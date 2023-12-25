Train ploughs into truck in Mymensingh; 4 dead

Four people died and two others injured when a train crashed into a sand-laden truck on Shambhuganj rail crossing in Mymensingh's Sadar upazila on Monday.

The identities of the deceased could not be known immediately.

The accident occurred around 2:15pm when the Dhaka-bound "Balaka Express" train from Mohonganj in Netrakona slammed into the truck while it was passing the level crossing, leaving four people dead on the spot and two others injured, said officer-in-charge of Kotwali Model police station, Anwar Hossain.

The train dragged the truck up to 100 feet from the rail crossing.

The injured were taken to a local hospital.

It has not been ascertained yet whether there was any gateman on the level crossing when the accident occurred.

Train communication on Mymensingh-Bhairab, Mymensingh-Mohanganj and Mymensingh-Chattogram route remained suspended following the accident.