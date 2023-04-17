Train movement resumes in Cumilla, rescue work continues

TBS Report
17 April, 2023, 10:40 am
Last modified: 17 April, 2023, 10:43 am

Photo: Collected
Photo: Collected

Train movement was resumed in Cumilla from 10pm on Sunday, five hours after a Dhaka-bound Sonar Bangla Express hit a freight train at Hasanpur Railway Station of Cumilla's Nangalkot.

Rescue work has been ongoing for 15 hours with the help of two relief trains from Laksam in Cumilla and Akhaura in Brahmanbaria, confirmed Nangalkot Railway Station Master Md Jamal Uddin.

He said that three and four number lines (loop) were damaged in the accident. As the main lines were not damaged, regular movement of trains was resumed swiftly on both directions.

Earlier around 6:15pm Sunday, the Dhaka-bound Sonar Bangla Express train hit the freight train standing on loop number four of Hasanpur Railway Station at a speed of 77 km.

At least 35 people have been injured in the incident.

Seven compartments of the train were derailed, six of which were badly damaged. The accident halted Chattogram's rail communication with Sylhet, Chandpur and Mymensingh.

Nangalkot Upazila Health Officer Devdas Deb said, after hearing the news of the accident, medical teams from Nangalkot, Chauddagram and Sadar Dakshin Upazilas arrived at the scene with ambulances. Fourteen people injured in the accident were treated at Nangalkot Upazila Health Complex, one at Chauddagram Upazila Health Complex and a few sought treatment at local diagnostic centers located at Hasanpur Bazar.

