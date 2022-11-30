Train movement halted for 3.5 months on Dhaka-Narayanganj route

Bangladesh

TBS Report
30 November, 2022, 07:25 pm
Last modified: 30 November, 2022, 07:26 pm

Representational image
Representational image

The railway authorities have decided to stop train movement on the Dhaka-Narayanganj route for the next three and a half months.

This decision will be effective from 4 December. The decision was taken owing to the work of Padma Bridge Rail Link and Dhaka-Narayanganj Railway Development Project, reads a Railways department press release published on Wednesday (30 November).

Under the Padma Bridge Rail Link Project, three railway lines are being constructed between Dhaka and Gandaria. It has been decided to temporarily stop the movement of all trains plying on the Dhaka-Narayanganj route to complete this work quickly.

However, the Railways Department notification does not mention after how many days the train movement will resume.

Railway officials later said that it may take three and a half months to complete the construction work.

Thirty two trains run daily on the Dhaka-Narayanganj route, where majority are people going to and fro office.

Construction of 169 km new railway line from Dhaka to Jashore is underway under Padma Bridge Rail Link Project. This project of about Tk40,000 crore is being implemented with financing from China.

This railway will start from Gandaria in Dhaka. Next year, the government plans to run trains from Gandaria to Bhanga in Faridpur via Keraniganj, Munshiganj and Padma Bridge.

