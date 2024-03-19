Train movement between Dhaka and north resumes four hours after derailment in Tangail

Bangladesh

UNB
19 March, 2024, 11:15 am
Last modified: 19 March, 2024, 11:20 am

Related News

Train movement between Dhaka and north resumes four hours after derailment in Tangail

UNB
19 March, 2024, 11:15 am
Last modified: 19 March, 2024, 11:20 am
Representational image of a train on track
Representational image of a train on track

Train movement between Dhaka and northern parts of the country resumed around four hours after a bogie of "Panchagarh Express" derailed in Bangabandhu Bridge Purbo Rail Station in Tangail early today (19 March).

Khairul Islam, master of the rail station, confirmed the matter, saying that train operation normalised around 3 am when a rescue train removed the derailed bogie from the rail tracks.

Earlier around 10pm last night, the bogie of the Dhaka-bound "Panchagarh Express" derailed when it started running after a stopover at the station.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

The impact of the derailment left several trains stranded.

Top News

train / Rail / derailment

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Ayesha was trained by Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) on how to conduct community engagement sessions. Notably, children can be particularly vulnerable to NCDs. Photo: Courtesy

JICA sets a template on fighting noncommunicable diseases

2h | Panorama
The majority of the world is grappling with serious levels of Islamophobia. Photo: Reuters

In a world of rising Islamophobia, some countries seek refuge in denial

3h | Panorama
Photo: mysteriesrunsolved.com

The mystery behind Egyptian priestess' 'reincarnation' as British-born Dorothy Eady

20h | Features
Photo: Collected

Gifts from Bangladesh: Cultural tokens for your foreign friends

23h | Brands

More Videos from TBS

Renowned singer Khalid passes away

Renowned singer Khalid passes away

49m | Videos
Anderkilla Shahi Jame Masjid: A monument of Mughal victory in Chattogram

Anderkilla Shahi Jame Masjid: A monument of Mughal victory in Chattogram

10h | Videos
Why state-owned banks lag in loan recovery

Why state-owned banks lag in loan recovery

4h | Videos
RCB’s secret to their maiden title

RCB’s secret to their maiden title

15h | Videos