Train movement between Dhaka and north resumes four hours after derailment in Tangail

Train movement between Dhaka and northern parts of the country resumed around four hours after a bogie of "Panchagarh Express" derailed in Bangabandhu Bridge Purbo Rail Station in Tangail early today (19 March).

Khairul Islam, master of the rail station, confirmed the matter, saying that train operation normalised around 3 am when a rescue train removed the derailed bogie from the rail tracks.

Earlier around 10pm last night, the bogie of the Dhaka-bound "Panchagarh Express" derailed when it started running after a stopover at the station.

The impact of the derailment left several trains stranded.