Train hits truck stranded on tracks in Pabna

An inter-city train bound for Rajshahi hit a truck stranded on the railway tracks at the Mahendrapur level crossing in Pabna Sadar upazila in the early hours of Thursday, officials said.

Fortunately, no casualties were reported.

The accident occurred around 5am within minutes of the iron rods-laden truck getting stranded on the Pabna-Rajshahi track after crashing into the island of the crossing. The truck driver fortunately managed to get off the vehicle moments before the collision.

Western Railway Pakshi Divisional Transport Officer (DTO) Anwar Hossain said that rail communication on the Pabna-Rajshahi route was suspended for nearly three hours because of the accident.

Road communication was also suspended on the busy Pabna-Dhaka highway for about three hours, officials said.

"Train communication resumed only after the damaged engine of the ill-fated train was replaced with one brought from the Ishwardi locomotive factory, the DTO said.

