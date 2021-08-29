Train communication with Cumilla restored after over 6-hr suspension

Train communication of Cumilla Dhaka, Sylhet and Chattogram has been restored after over 6-hour suspension following the derailment of a train.

The rail communication was snapped with Dhaka, Sylhet and Chattogram as a train derailed following a collision with a pickup van around 2:15am.

The collision took place at a rail crossing in Paduar Bazar Bishwa Road area early Sunday.

However, no casualty was reported in the incident.

A four-member investigation committee has been formed with Railway Divisional Transport Officer Dasgupta as the convenor and three divisional officers.

The Chattogram-bound Mahanagar Express left Cumilla at 2:15 am, later than the scheduled time. Three or four minutes later, there was a collision with a vegetable-laden mini pickup van that was standing next to the rail crossing, according to sources.

A compartment of the train derailed, closing rail communication on the route.

The pickup van was completely smashed.