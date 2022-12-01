Train and equip – this is how Ruhi Mostafa turns rural women into successful entrepreneurs

Bangladesh

Shahadat Hossain Chowdhury
01 December, 2022, 12:30 pm
Last modified: 01 December, 2022, 12:41 pm

Related News

Train and equip – this is how Ruhi Mostafa turns rural women into successful entrepreneurs

The charity-like model created more than 300 women entrepreneurs in Chattogram in a decade

Shahadat Hossain Chowdhury
01 December, 2022, 12:30 pm
Last modified: 01 December, 2022, 12:41 pm
Illustration: TBS
Illustration: TBS

Chattogram college student Sabrin Shanta Urmi attended a sewing training workshop a year ago. After the short course, she got a sewing machine free of cost. Now Urmi earns from sewing at home, supports her educational expenses and also contributes to the family.

Like her, at least 30 women of Mirsharai upazila have found additional means of income after completing the free training and getting free sewing machines, thanks to Chattogram woman entrepreneur Ruhi Mostafa.

Ruhi's "train and equip" model has created more than 300 entrepreneurs in Chattogram so far, most of whom are marginalised and rural women. Ruhi's initiatives, according to the new female entrepreneurs, played a pivotal role in bringing wealth and prosperity to the marginalised communities. 

In a recent interview with The Business Standard, Ruhi said she was among the few female entrepreneurs who had dared to establish the Chittagong Women Chamber of Commerce & Industry in 2003. She said she has been working in Chattogram for the past 22 years to promote a separate identity for women in business.

Ruhi's venture, "Essentials Catering and Handicrafts", manufactures frozen and cooked food items, supplying them to such supershop chains as Agora, Shwapno, Meena Bazar, Chittagong Club, Khulshi Mart, Lavender CSD, Nandanik, Radisson Blu and Mehdi Mart. 

The food-maker employs about 100 people. Ruhi said she spends a large chunk of her income – nearly Tk10 lakh per year – on empowering other women. 

Ruhi's tale about becoming a self-made entrepreneur resembles sheer will power, struggle and patience. 

Born and raised in Chattogram city, she married a government official while she was yet to complete her higher secondary school certificate (HSC) exam. While staying with her in-laws, she subsequently completed her HSC and graduation in 2000.     

She first thought about getting a job, but later changed her mind to become an entrepreneur. With a capital of Tk1,000 only, she began her dream entrepreneurship by making and selling homemade snacks.     

Ruhi Mostafa's inclination towards business was burgeoning as profits were pouring in slowly but steadily. 

In 2001, she established Essentials Catering and Handicrafts with an investment of Tk2 lakh and a nominal factory space. Her customer base started increasing gradually, as the food items ended up on supershop shelves.  

Ruhi Mostafa is currently the director of the Chittagong Women Chamber. She previously served the chamber as a senior vice-president. She was also the president of Inner Wheel Club Agrabad. Ruhi is now involved with various social and cultural organisations, including Chittagong Ladies Club, Rotary Club and Colours of Life.

She has attended a number of foreign workshops and training programmes abroad and imparted the lessons so imbibed among local entrepreneurs.

Nargis Akhtar, a food producer and supplier in Chattogram, said she is now doing business after learning it at Essentials Catering factory. 

"Thanks to Ruhi Mostafa, I now earn about Tk20,000 per month," she told The Business Standard. 

As Ruhi now looks to expand her social enterprises, her plan incorporates a business expansion. She hopes about getting a foothold in foreign markets soon.  

"My social enterprises and business are intertwined. The more I can grow my business, the more social enterprises will grow," she stated.

Top News

Chattogram / entrepreneurs

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Laboni Khatun and Dr Munjur-E-Moula Sketch: TBS

We should embrace the circular economy before it's too late

2h | Thoughts
Illustration: TBS

AIUB is committed to provide an enriching undergraduate and graduate experience: VC Dr Carmen Z. Lamagna

2h | Panorama
On one side of the cafe is a super shop where a customer can find all things affordable. Photo: Mohammad Minhaj Uddin

Honest Cafe: Where the customers also share the profit

4h | Panorama
The ‘khepwalas’ appear to be targeting the apps themselves, so users are forced to commute on informal contracts. Photo: Noor A Alam/TBS

Why are riders accepting trips and not showing up?

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Autorickshaw in Munshiganj painted in colours of Argentina flag

Autorickshaw in Munshiganj painted in colours of Argentina flag

14h | Videos
Japan's soccer fans clean up stadium after thrilling upset win in World Cup

Japan's soccer fans clean up stadium after thrilling upset win in World Cup

15h | Videos
Bhediya movie review

Bhediya movie review

15h | Videos
World Cup gossip with Srabonno Towhida episode 4

World Cup gossip with Srabonno Towhida episode 4

15h | Videos

Most Read

1
Loan disbursement trend of Islami bank
Banking

How a 24-year-old greenhorn is 'blessed' with a Tk900cr loan

2
Muslim pilgrims circle the Kaaba and pray at the Grand Mosque ahead of the annual haj pilgrimage, in the holy city of Mecca, Saudi Arabia July 6, 2022. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
Bangladesh

32-storey ship set to carry Hajj pilgrims from Chattogram

3
Central bank suspends Islami Bank's Tk9,135cr loan disbursement to 11 cos
Banking

Central bank suspends Islami Bank's Tk9,135cr loan disbursement to 11 cos

4
Representational Image. Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

Airport Road partially closed to commuters for 72hrs

5
Photo: Pixabay
Bangladesh

Russian shipbuilders hiring Bangladeshis for the first time

6
Central bank to look into Islami Bank lending
Economy

Central bank to look into Islami Bank lending