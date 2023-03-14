Traffic sergeant killed after being hit by car in Ctg

A traffic sergeant has been killed after being hit by a car on the Faujdarhat-Bandar toll road in Chattogram city.

The accident took place around 11pm on Monday at Oshai junction of the toll road. The deceased was identified as Mujahid Chowdhury, 30, hailing from Brahmanbaria was working in the Traffic Port Department of Chattogram metropolitan police.

City Police Deputy Commissioner (Traffic-Port) Md Mostafizur Rahman told TBS, "Mujahid was returning home on his motorcycle through the toll road after completing his duty at around 11pm. At that time, a car coming at a high speed hit his motorcycle from behind. He was rescued and taken to the hospital with serious injuries where the doctor on duty declared him dead."

Deputy Commissioner Mustafizur said that the driver was detained and the private car was seized after the accident.