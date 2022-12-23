Traffic on roads around Suhrawardy Udyan to be restricted Saturday

Road diversion will be used to limit vehicle movement on roads surrounding Suhrawardy Udyan Saturday on the occasion of the 22nd council of Bangladesh Awami League.

To avoid traffic jam, traffic diversion will be in place at Kataban Crossing, Hotel InterContinental Crossing, Kakrail Mosque Crossing, Kakrail Church Crossing, UBL Crossing, High Court Crossing, Doel Chattar Crossing, DU Medical Center Crossing, Jagannath Hall Crossing, DU Sculpture Crossing and VC Chattar Crossing until the council ends, Traffic division of Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) said in a notice Friday (23 December).

DMP Traffic division requested the city dwellers to use alternative roads avoiding travelling in those areas surrounding the conference venue.

Centring the Awami League's 22nd national council to be held at the historic Suhrawardy Uddyan, the DMP has taken special measures to keep vehicular movement normal in the city.

According to the traffic guidelines, invited guests (special invitation cardholders), diplomats and representatives of diplomatic missions, cabinet members, lawmakers, AL advisory council members, its central committee members and presidents and general secretaries of AL's district and Dhaka city units will enter the venue through the gate near the Institution of Engineers, Bangladesh (IEB) or Shikha Chirantan gate of Suhrawardy Uddyan.

As there will be no parking arrangement at Suhrawardy Uddyan, private cars must be parked at the designated places of DMP.

Besides, all Awami League councillors, delegates and its leaders and activists can enter the venue through the gates of Suhrawardy Uddyan near Bangla Academy, Ramna Kali Mandir, TSC and Fine Arts Faculty of Dhaka University.