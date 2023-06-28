Traffic pressure increases but no gridlock on Dhaka-Tangail highway

Bangladesh

Traffic pressure increases but no gridlock on Dhaka-Tangail highway

Traffic pressure on the Dhaka-Tangail-Bangabandhu Bridge highway increased on Tuesday night but there was no traffic congestion.

Following a severe congestion spanning an 8km tailback in the morning, the traffic situation started to ease at noon.

On Tuesday morning, the traffic congestion began from the eastern side of the Bangabandhu Bridge, extending all the way to Hatia in Kalihati upazila of Tangail.

Rafiqul Islam Sarkar, inspector of Tangail Traffic Police, said, "There was no traffic jam since noon. However, the traffic pressure on the road has increased since evening."

Shafiqul Islam, officer-in-charge of Bangabandhu Bridge East Police Station, said, "Vehicles are moving smoothly at the moment. Unless adverse weather conditions or accidents occur, there is no risk of traffic jams."

