Traffic police killed in Gaibandha road crash

Bangladesh

UNB
24 August, 2023, 10:40 am
Last modified: 24 August, 2023, 10:43 am

Related News

Traffic police killed in Gaibandha road crash

UNB
24 August, 2023, 10:40 am
Last modified: 24 August, 2023, 10:43 am
Representational Image. Photo: Collected
Representational Image. Photo: Collected

A traffic police constable was killed when a sand-laden truck hit his motorbike at Golchattar in Gaibandha district town on Thursday morning.

The deceased was identified as Md Biplab of Sirajganj district.

The accident occurred around 7:30 am when the truck from Palashbari hit the motorbike carrying Biplab while performing his duty near police café point, leaving him dead on the spot, said Masud Rana, officer-in-charge of Sadar Police Station.

Police are trying to arrest the truck driver, said OC.

Gaibandha / road crash

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

The new curriculum dubbed Competency Based Curriculum is expected to help to meet the country’s growing demand for skilled manpower and address the unemployment problem. Photo: Mumit M

Students revel in new NCTB curriculum, teachers and guardians not so much

2h | Panorama
How cohesive are the bricks of BRICS to shake the US-led global order?

How cohesive are the bricks of BRICS to shake the US-led global order?

1d | Panorama
The Bhumijo app can be used to digitally pay for the toilet services. Photo: Saqlain Rizve

Bhumijo: The enterprise building and spreading public toilets across the country

1d | Panorama
High-concept furniture designers are coming up with creative ways to create decor that are not only environmentally-friendly, but also beautiful. Photo: HT

5 sustainable furniture trends reshaping interior design in 2023

1d | Habitat

More Videos from TBS

What is the problem in Bangladesh even if the inflation in Sri Lanka is reduced?

What is the problem in Bangladesh even if the inflation in Sri Lanka is reduced?

14h | TBS Economy
China is emphasizing the development of robots to boost economic growth

China is emphasizing the development of robots to boost economic growth

17h | TBS Economy
All passengers stranded in cable car rescued safely in Pakistan

All passengers stranded in cable car rescued safely in Pakistan

19h | TBS World
India aims historic south pole Moon landing

India aims historic south pole Moon landing

20h | TBS World

Most Read

1
File photo of Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) Line-3 project. Picture: TBS
Transport

6.7km of BRT now open to traffic

2
Representational image. Illustration: Collected
Crime

Man calls 999 after violating daughter

3
S Alam Group chairman’s son Ahsanul seeks BB consent for directorship in Islami Bank
Banking

S Alam Group chairman’s son Ahsanul seeks BB consent for directorship in Islami Bank

4
Bangladesh to receive nuclear fuel for Rooppur plant in September
Energy

Bangladesh to receive nuclear fuel for Rooppur plant in September

5
Annual external debt servicing to hit $2.5b in 4 years
Economy

Annual external debt servicing to hit $2.5b in 4 years

6
Dhaka North Chief Heat Officer Bushra infected with Covid-19
Bangladesh

Dhaka North Chief Heat Officer Bushra infected with Covid-19