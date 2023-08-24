Traffic police killed in Gaibandha road crash

A traffic police constable was killed when a sand-laden truck hit his motorbike at Golchattar in Gaibandha district town on Thursday morning.

The deceased was identified as Md Biplab of Sirajganj district.

The accident occurred around 7:30 am when the truck from Palashbari hit the motorbike carrying Biplab while performing his duty near police café point, leaving him dead on the spot, said Masud Rana, officer-in-charge of Sadar Police Station.

Police are trying to arrest the truck driver, said OC.