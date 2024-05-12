Traffic police evicts illegally parked rickshaws, repair shops on Green Road

Tejgaon Traffic Division of Dhaka Metropolitan Police today (12 May) evicted illegally parked rickshaws and repair shops from Green Road, one of the busiest roads of the capital.

During the operation, traffic police seized around 61 rickshaws for unauthorised parking and setting up repair shops on the road and footpath.

Snehashish Das, assistant commissioner of Traffic Police Tejgaon zone, said, "We are committed to keep this road free from rickshaws and illegal parking under the guidance of our high-ups. To ensure maximum usage of the roads, we are conducting raids on this road every day and this will continue alongside our awareness campaign among rickshaw pullers."

Green Road connects Panthpath and Farmgate allowing the movement of thousands of people in a single day. There are several government and educational establishments on the road including Pani Bhavan, IBA Hostel, University of Asia Pacific and several coaching centres.

Until today, there were hundreds of rickshaws parked along the road as well as several rickshaw repair shops and makeshift restaurants which hindered pedestrian movement on the sidewalks and hampered traffic flow on the road.

After the eviction, a different scenario was seen on the same road. There were no rickshaws illegally parked on the road and the footpaths were no longer occupied.

Sudip Saurabh Guha, an IBA student of Dhaka University, told reporters, "Previously, our university bus faced difficulty navigating around the hostel because of rickshaws. Now the situation has improved."

Monir Hossain, a resident of East Rajabazar, said he expects that the police will be vigilant to keep the road accessible and pedestrian-friendly.