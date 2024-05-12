Traffic police evicts illegally parked rickshaws, repair shops on Green Road

Bangladesh

TBS Report
12 May, 2024, 07:20 pm
Last modified: 12 May, 2024, 07:32 pm

Related News

Traffic police evicts illegally parked rickshaws, repair shops on Green Road

During the operation, traffic police seized around 61 rickshaws for unauthorised parking and setting up repair shops on the road and footpath.

TBS Report
12 May, 2024, 07:20 pm
Last modified: 12 May, 2024, 07:32 pm
Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

Tejgaon Traffic Division of Dhaka Metropolitan Police today (12 May) evicted illegally parked rickshaws and repair shops from Green Road, one of the busiest roads of the capital.

During the operation, traffic police seized around 61 rickshaws for unauthorised parking and setting up repair shops on the road and footpath.

Snehashish Das, assistant commissioner of Traffic Police Tejgaon zone, said, "We are committed to keep this road free from rickshaws and illegal parking under the guidance of our high-ups. To ensure maximum usage of the roads, we are conducting raids on this road every day and this will continue alongside our awareness campaign among rickshaw pullers."

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

Green Road connects Panthpath and Farmgate allowing the movement of thousands of people in a single day. There are several government and educational establishments on the road including Pani Bhavan, IBA Hostel, University of Asia Pacific and several coaching centres.

Until today, there were hundreds of rickshaws parked along the road as well as several rickshaw repair shops and makeshift restaurants which hindered pedestrian movement on the sidewalks and hampered traffic flow on the road. 

After the eviction, a different scenario was seen on the same road. There were no rickshaws illegally parked on the road and the footpaths were no longer occupied.

Sudip Saurabh Guha, an IBA student of Dhaka University, told reporters, "Previously, our university bus faced difficulty navigating around the hostel because of rickshaws. Now the situation has improved."

Monir Hossain, a resident of East Rajabazar, said he expects that the police will be vigilant to keep the road accessible and pedestrian-friendly.

Top News

Green road / Rickshaw / parking

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

TBS Illustration

Heat alarms and other ails: How climate change hammers Bangladesh and beyond 

2h | Panorama
Photo: Reuters

Illusive climate justice in the time of climate change 

2h | Panorama
The new CR-V comes with a boxier silhouette with larger dimensions both on the inside and the outside and features all the latest innovations from Honda. PHOTO: Akif Hamid

2024 Honda CR-V Turbo: Redefining luxury SUVs

4h | Wheels
Illustration: Duniya Jahan/TBS

Double the love: When you are lucky to have two mothers

19m | Features

More Videos from TBS

The two cities announced climate action plans around Dhaka

The two cities announced climate action plans around Dhaka

44m | Videos
China's economy is rapidly turning around

China's economy is rapidly turning around

19m | Videos
Iran has threatened Israel with a nuclear bomb

Iran has threatened Israel with a nuclear bomb

2h | Videos
Bangladesh vs Zimbabwe T20I series in numbers

Bangladesh vs Zimbabwe T20I series in numbers

2h | Videos