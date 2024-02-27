Traffic nightmare: Babubazar Bridge bears brunt of Postogola Bridge repairs

Md Jahidul Islam
27 February, 2024, 09:00 am
Last modified: 27 February, 2024, 12:49 pm

Concrete drainage pipes, stacked by the Babubazar Bridge approach road, shrink the available space, further intensifying traffic congestion in Old Dhaka’s Nayabazar area. The photo taken on Monday captures the traffic jam faced by Dhaka-bound vehicles. Photo: Md Jahidul Islam
Concrete drainage pipes, stacked by the Babubazar Bridge approach road, shrink the available space, further intensifying traffic congestion in Old Dhaka’s Nayabazar area. The photo taken on Monday captures the traffic jam faced by Dhaka-bound vehicles. Photo: Md Jahidul Islam

The closures of the Postogola Bridge for repairs since 22 February have resulted in significant traffic congestion on the Babubazar Bridge, the alternative route for vehicles entering Dhaka from the south.

The Roads and Highways Department (RHD), which is administering the repairs, has restricted vehicular movement on the route. The bridge was completely closed on Saturday and yesterday and will be closed again on 1, 4, and 8 March.

On Saturday, it took 2-3 hours for vehicles to cross the Babubazar Bridge. A similar scene unfolded yesterday, with most vehicles entering Dhaka through Babubazar.

The Business Standard

The situation is further complicated by the Dhaka South City Corporation's incomplete roadwork in Nayabazar, which has narrowed the road to a single lane in some areas. The work is temporarily halted and with construction materials left on the road significantly restricts traffic flow.

Complaining of a lack of cooperation from the DSCC, Dhaka RHD Additional Chief Engineer Sabuj Uddin Khan told TBS, "We requested them to finish work 20 days earlier, but they did not. They have stopped work, leaving half the road blocked."

Meanwhile, DSCC spokesperson Md Abu Nasher said that a 20-day notice period is insufficient.

Materials for repairing the road blocking traffic. Photo: Md Jahidul Islam
Materials for repairing the road blocking traffic. Photo: Md Jahidul Islam

"Road repairs typically require a minimum of three months. An earlier notification from the RHD regarding the Postogola Bridge repairs could have facilitated the timely completion of the adjacent roadwork. Nonetheless, the city corporation has made the affected road reasonably usable," he added.

The urgency of repairs of the Postogola Bridge stems from a collision with a rescue ship in June 2020, which damaged two girders. After initial repairs, the bridge was reopened, but more extensive work became necessary. The current repairs and retrofitting on the girders are expected to be completed by 8 March.

The closure of the Postogola Bridge has led to the diversion of heavy vehicles until completion. Additionally, light vehicles have been instructed to use alternative routes on specific days to further manage traffic flow.

However, the proximity and convenience of the Babubazar Bridge compared to alternative routes, such as the Paturia-Daulatdia ferry crossing and longer detours, lead many drivers to favour it despite the congestion.

Commuters face delays, businesses suffer

The uneven road surface and large potholes further impede traffic, forcing vehicles to slow down significantly after leaving the bridge.

Hanif Transport Supervisor Arifur Islam, who was stuck for three hours on Saturday, said, "Travel time from Babubazar to Sayedabad is longer than coming from Barishal," he said.

Muntah Islam, another passenger, faced a similar ordeal. Despite reaching the Babubazar Bridge in just two and a half hours from Barishal, it took him over three hours to cross the bridge and reach Mirpur.

The situation has also adversely affected local businesses.

Md Mohsin, a local business owner, reported a decline in sales due to the ongoing road excavation and dust pollution. He said that the road repairs had been ongoing for about three months.

Rickshaw puller Abdul Shahin stated that the traffic congestion has halved his number of trips, forcing him to seek alternative routes due to limited options in Old Dhaka.

Traffic officials struggle to manage congestion

Adding to the difficulties, traffic police report the vast majority of vehicles using the Padma Bridge are now funnelling on to the Babubazar Bridge.

Sergeant Morshedul Islam, in charge of the Nayabazar area, told TBS, "On Saturday, we experienced a traffic jam exceeding 20 kilometres. If the DSCC had not blocked half the road, managing the situation would have been significantly easier."

He further highlighted the struggle to manage the situation despite deploying additional personnel.

Meanwhile, RHD officials said proper traffic management in this area could significantly reduce the sufferings. RHD requested the use of alternative routes during the repairs, but most vehicles are using the Babubazar Bridge, increasing the pressure.

