Traffic movement halted in front of BNP’s Nayapaltan office

Bangladesh

UNB
08 December, 2022, 10:50 am
Last modified: 08 December, 2022, 10:55 am

Photo: Joynal Abedin Shishir/TBS
Photo: Joynal Abedin Shishir/TBS

A day after a clash and police action in Nayapaltan, a tense situation is prevailing in the area in Dhaka where traffic movement remained disrupted since Wednesday night.

No one is being allowed to enter the area without ID as police set up barricades at the Nightingale intersection in Bijoynagar and Fakirapool crossings. No vehicles were seen in front of the BNP office.

A huge number of armoured law enforcers and police vehicles remained deployed in the area.

No BNP leaders and activists have been seen at the party office since this morning, after Wednesday's clash.

However, BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir is supposed to visit the Nayapaltan office after appearing before a Dhaka court in the morning, Sayrul Kabir Khan, a BNP media cell member, told UNB.

Most offices, shopping malls and shops in the area were closed till 10 am this morning.

Locals said that they are panicked as a huge number of policemen are taking positions in the area. They were also facing difficulties in going to their respective destinations.

BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir on Wednesday claimed that two leaders of their party's student wing Jatiyatabadi Chhatra Dal were killed and over 100 others were injured in an attack by police when bullets were fired in front of their party's Nayapaltan central office.

Besides, he said, around 600 BNP leaders and activists, including party's senior Joint Secretary General Ruhul Kabir Rizvi, Dhaka south city unit convener Abdus Salam and north city unit convener Amanullah Aman, were arrested from the party office.

The DMP commissioner, meanwhile, said BNP men exploded cocktails from their party office and for that the drive was carried out.

"We beefed up security by increasing the number of police. It was an official day, and they (BNP) didn't take prior permission to hold the rally", he said.

