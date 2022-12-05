Traffic movement on roads surrounding Suhrawardy Udyan to be restricted Tuesday

Road diversion will be used to limit vehicle movement on roads surrounding Suhrawardy Udyan Tuesday on the occasion of the 30th conference of Bangladesh Chhatra League.

To avoid traffic jam, traffic diversion will be in place at Kataban Crossing, Hotel InterContinental Crossing, Kakrail Mosque Crossing, Kakrail Church Crossing, UBL Crossing, High Court Crossing, Doel Chattar Crossing, DU Medical Center Crossing, Jagannath Hall Crossing, DU Sculpture Crossing and VC Chattar Crossing until the conference ends, Traffic division of Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) said in a notice Monday (5 December).

DMP Traffic division requested the city dwellers to use alternative roads avoiding travelling in those areas surrounding the conference venue.

BCL held its 29th national conference in May 2018. In July of that year, Rezwanul Haque Chowdhury became the president and Golam Rabbani became the general secretary of the student wing of the ruling Awami League. They were later dismissed from the organisation due to controversial activities.

Later, Al Nahean Khan Joy was appointed as acting president and Lekhok Bhattacharya as acting general secretary.

On 4 January 2020, on the founding anniversary of Chhatra League, Joy and Lekhok were made president and general secretary.

Since then, Joy and Lekhok have been serving as the president and general secretary of the Chhatra League Central Parliament.

DMP Traffic division requested the city dwellers to use alternative roads avoiding travelling in those areas, says a senior officer of the DMP.

Bangladesh Awami League has organised a day-long political program at Bangabandhu Avenue in memory of those killed in the grenade attack on August 21.

On the occasion of this program, traffic will be limited in Press Club, Paltan and Zero Point areas of the capital to avoid traffic jams. As a result, diversion of transport movement will continue on the roads in the area from 9:00 am until the end of the program, the official said, requesting anonymity.