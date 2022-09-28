Traffic jam plagues Dhaka-Ctg highway, commuters urged to use alternate route

Due to ongoing renovation work in Gouripur area of Daudkandi, a severe traffic jam has been created on the Dhaka-Chattogram highway.

Cars were seen moving in one lane instead of two on Wednesday (28 September). Traffic on the Dhaka-bound lane from Madhaiya area of Cumilla on the highway has almost come to a standstill.

Roads and Highways Department Cumilla requested using alternative roads including Brahmanbaria road to reduce their suffering.

The Roads and Highways Department has also requested to leave for Dhaka with time in hand.

Meanwhile, the highway police have issued a strict warning not to allow passengers to get on or get down from vehicles in the middle of the highway.

Suniti Chakma, executive engineer of Roads and Highways Department Comilla, said, "We are doing our utmost to ensure that people do not suffer. Suffering will increase if road work is stopped."

He said, it may take a month to complete the renovation work on the Cumilla-Dhaka section of the highway. There will be some hassle during that time.

"So, if someone wants to travel in less time, they can travel to Cumilla via Brahmanbaria via Cumilla-Sylhet Regional Highway," he added.