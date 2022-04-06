Traffic jam to be seen even in upazilas if AL stays in power: Minister

Describing the heavy traffic in city areas as an outcome of development, LGRD Minister Tazul Islam has said traffic congestion will be seen in the upazilas too if Awami League returns to power for another term.

"The country has been undergoing economic development since the Awami League came to power in 2009. So private cars have increased on the road. If Awami League comes to power in another term, there will be traffic jam at upazila level also," he said at the Parliament Wednesday (6 April).

The minister was responding to BNP MP Harunur Rashid's criticism over traffic congestion in the capital.

Earlier, participating in the discussion on Zila Parishad (Amendment) Bill-2022, Harunur Rashid said that Dhaka has become a static city.

"The Awami League has been in power for 15 years in a row, but the city of Dhaka is in dire straits. Due to noise pollution, air pollution, water pollution, mosquito infestation, waste management, and unplanned urbanization, not only Dhaka but the whole of Bangladesh is transforming into an uninhabitable country," said the BNP lawmaker.

He also claimed that the traffic congestion in Dhaka cannot be eliminated with the implementation of metro rail, adding that the public transport system should be modernised.

Responding to Harun, the local government minister said this occurred because people's lives have improved.

"It used to take me 10 to 15 minutes to come from Motijheel to Gulshan. Now it takes a lot more time. Because our income is increasing and people are buying cars," he said.