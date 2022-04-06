Traffic jam to be seen even in upazilas if AL stays in power: Minister

Bangladesh

TBS Report 
06 April, 2022, 06:00 pm
Last modified: 06 April, 2022, 06:01 pm

Related News

Traffic jam to be seen even in upazilas if AL stays in power: Minister

The minister was responding to BNP MP Harunur Rashid’s criticism over traffic congestion in the capital

TBS Report 
06 April, 2022, 06:00 pm
Last modified: 06 April, 2022, 06:01 pm
Traffic jam to be seen even in upazilas if AL stays in power: Minister

Describing the heavy traffic in city areas as an outcome of development, LGRD Minister Tazul Islam has said traffic congestion will be seen in the upazilas too if Awami League returns to power for another term.

"The country has been undergoing economic development since the Awami League came to power in 2009. So private cars have increased on the road. If Awami League comes to power in another term, there will be traffic jam at upazila level also," he said at the Parliament Wednesday (6 April). 

The minister was responding to BNP MP Harunur Rashid's criticism over traffic congestion in the capital.

Earlier, participating in the discussion on Zila Parishad (Amendment) Bill-2022, Harunur Rashid said that Dhaka has become a static city. 

"The Awami League has been in power for 15 years in a row, but the city of Dhaka is in dire straits. Due to noise pollution, air pollution, water pollution, mosquito infestation, waste management, and unplanned urbanization, not only Dhaka but the whole of Bangladesh is transforming into an uninhabitable country," said the BNP lawmaker. 

He also claimed that the traffic congestion in Dhaka cannot be eliminated with the implementation of metro rail, adding that the public transport system should be modernised. 

Responding to Harun, the local government minister said this occurred because people's lives have improved. 

"It used to take me 10 to 15 minutes to come from Motijheel to Gulshan. Now it takes a lot more time. Because our income is increasing and people are buying cars," he said.

Top News

traffic congestion / Local Government, Rural Development and Co-operative (LGRD) Minister Md Tazul Islam

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

We need to look at skills development at the national level. Migrant workers think that all of their problems will be solved if they can go abroad. But that is not the case. Photo: Mumit M

'Pre-travel orientation can cut down deaths by 10-15%'

6h | Panorama
Domestically produced jute products are eco-friendly that can counter our consumption traits, which results in non-biodegradable waste. Pictured is a stall from the exhibition. Photo: Abrar Faiyaz Niloy

Bahari Exhibition: Responsible production and sustainable products

7h | Panorama
Professor Rabbani’s innovations have been helping out the medical field for long but he does not patent his inventions. Photo: Noor-a-Alam

Professor Rabbani: A physicist and his patent-free medical inventions for the Global South

1d | Panorama
The architecture of tomorrow mimics nature to cool the planet

The architecture of tomorrow mimics nature to cool the planet

1d | Habitat

More Videos from TBS

Cash free grocery shop 'Amazon Go'

Cash free grocery shop 'Amazon Go'

1h | Videos
Secret of success in career

Secret of success in career

1h | Videos
Election in 3 months not possible in Pakistan

Election in 3 months not possible in Pakistan

20h | Videos
After economy, Sri Lankan politics in crisis

After economy, Sri Lankan politics in crisis

20h | Videos

Most Read

1
Dasherkandi Sewage Treatment Plant in the capital, the largest one in South Asia, is scheduled to begin operation in June with a daily capacity to process sewage for nearly five million in Dhaka. The China-funded project will create 1,000 jobs. Photo: TBS
Bangladesh

South Asia’s largest STP in Dasherkandi to operate from June

2
People queue outside a state-run supermarket to buy essential food items in Colombo, Sept. 3 Photographer: Ishara S. Kodikara/AFP
Economy

Sri Lanka seeks new $250M swap from Bangladesh

3
Picture: Collected
Industry

Bashundhara bringing in a private marketplace

4
Abdus Sattar, one of the two founders of Baly Keds enterprise, sitting at his office in the Baly Complex in Uttara. Photo: Noor-a-Alam
Panorama

The rise and fall of Baly Keds

5
City Bank opens Amex Domestic Lounge at Dhaka Airport
Banking

City Bank opens Amex Domestic Lounge at Dhaka Airport

6
What has gone wrong with the Saarc economies?
South Asia

What has gone wrong with the Saarc economies?