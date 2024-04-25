Traffic inspector dies from 'heart attack' after patrol duty amid extreme heat

Bangladesh

BSS
25 April, 2024, 09:25 pm
Last modified: 25 April, 2024, 09:33 pm

Related News

Traffic inspector dies from 'heart attack' after patrol duty amid extreme heat

BSS
25 April, 2024, 09:25 pm
Last modified: 25 April, 2024, 09:33 pm
Traffic inspector dies from &#039;heart attack&#039; after patrol duty amid extreme heat

A traffic inspector of Bangladesh Land Port Authority working at Panama Sonamasjid Port Link Limited in Chapainawabganj died reportedly by heart attack in extreme heat this afternoon at his office.

The deceased is Md Ruhul Amin, 47, son of Md Korban Ali of Benapole municipality under Sharsha, Jessore district.

Police and Panama sources said, after finishing his petrol duty at noon he returned to his office and suddenly fell sick. 

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

He was rushed to the Shibganj Upazila Health Complex where doctor on duty declared him dead, according to officer-in-charge of Shibganj Police Station Md Sajjad Hossain and senior manager of Panama Sonamasjid Port Link Limited Md Tipu Sultan.

Meanwhile, a special prayer (Salat al-Istikharah) was offered on the ground of Gobindaganj Govt College in Gaibandha district this morning for rainfall.

Like other parts of the country, all seven upazilas of Gaibandha district are witnessing severe heatwave.

Similar prayer was also held on the ground of Islamia High School of the town this morning.
 

Top News

Heatwave / Bangladesh / Heatstroke

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Elderly man breaks down in tears amid the unbearable heatwave that is sweeping over the country. Photo: Mehedi Hasan

Special prayers at Baitul Mukarram Mosque for rainfall

6h | In Focus
The Blue Mosque in Istanbul has a typical Ottoman layout with a central dome surrounded by four semi-domes over the prayer hall. Photo: Collected

Bosphorus bliss: In the land of the Ottomans

8h | Explorer
Illustration: TBS

5 productivity gurus you should follow

1d | Pursuit
Photo: Mehedi Hasan

Why are rickshaw hoods in Dhaka getting narrower?

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

When will the fall of the capital market stop?

When will the fall of the capital market stop?

1h | Videos
Xavi to stay at Barcelona with conditions

Xavi to stay at Barcelona with conditions

33m | Videos
`The one who’s been keeping F1 racers safe for 24 years

`The one who’s been keeping F1 racers safe for 24 years

2h | Videos
Sharif is the champion of Jabbarer Boli Khela 2024

Sharif is the champion of Jabbarer Boli Khela 2024

3h | Videos