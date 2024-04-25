Traffic inspector dies from 'heart attack' after patrol duty amid extreme heat

A traffic inspector of Bangladesh Land Port Authority working at Panama Sonamasjid Port Link Limited in Chapainawabganj died reportedly by heart attack in extreme heat this afternoon at his office.

The deceased is Md Ruhul Amin, 47, son of Md Korban Ali of Benapole municipality under Sharsha, Jessore district.

Police and Panama sources said, after finishing his petrol duty at noon he returned to his office and suddenly fell sick.

He was rushed to the Shibganj Upazila Health Complex where doctor on duty declared him dead, according to officer-in-charge of Shibganj Police Station Md Sajjad Hossain and senior manager of Panama Sonamasjid Port Link Limited Md Tipu Sultan.

Meanwhile, a special prayer (Salat al-Istikharah) was offered on the ground of Gobindaganj Govt College in Gaibandha district this morning for rainfall.

Like other parts of the country, all seven upazilas of Gaibandha district are witnessing severe heatwave.

Similar prayer was also held on the ground of Islamia High School of the town this morning.

