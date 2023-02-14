Traffic gridlock towards Shahbagh and Dhaka University area

As people are celebrating Pahela Falgun and Valentine's Day on Tuesday, roads towards Shahbagh and Dhaka University area are experiencing traffic gridlocks.

Vehicles were seen stranded on Banglamotor, Katabon and Intercontinental hotel intersection en route to the university area. Hundreds of rickshaw and CNG-run autorickshaws remained standstill on the road from Shahbah to TSC.

Salman Farsi, assistant commissioner of Dhaka Metropolitan Police's Shahbagh zone, told The Business Standard that they are facing a tough time to handle the traffic situation in that area.

Still the situation is not out of control as an influx of people will enter the Ekushey Book Fair when the gates open in the afternoon.

"Till now, we are diverting and rerouting vehicles to roads adjacent to TSC and the book fair," said the assistant commissioner.

The police official also suspects that this year more people are celebrating both the occasion of Pahela Falgun and Vatentines day on the same day. Traffic situation can become worse in the afternoon, he added.