Traffic gridlock towards Shahbagh and Dhaka University area

Bangladesh

TBS Report
14 February, 2023, 12:40 pm
Last modified: 14 February, 2023, 01:00 pm

Related News

Traffic gridlock towards Shahbagh and Dhaka University area

TBS Report
14 February, 2023, 12:40 pm
Last modified: 14 February, 2023, 01:00 pm
Representational Image: TBS
Representational Image: TBS

As people are celebrating Pahela Falgun and Valentine's Day on Tuesday, roads towards Shahbagh and Dhaka University area are experiencing traffic gridlocks.

Vehicles were seen stranded on Banglamotor, Katabon and Intercontinental hotel intersection en route to the university area. Hundreds of rickshaw and CNG-run autorickshaws remained standstill on the road from Shahbah to TSC.

Salman Farsi, assistant commissioner of Dhaka Metropolitan Police's Shahbagh zone, told The Business Standard that they are facing a tough time to handle the traffic situation in that area.

Still the situation is not out of control as an influx of people will enter the Ekushey Book Fair when the gates open in the afternoon.

"Till now, we are diverting and rerouting vehicles to roads adjacent to TSC and the book fair," said the assistant commissioner.

The police official also suspects that this year more people are celebrating both the occasion of Pahela Falgun and Vatentines day on the same day. Traffic situation can become worse in the afternoon, he added.

Top News

Traffic / Pahela Falgun / Valentine's Day

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Gala Wellness Centre greets visitors with its rustic feel, minimalistic decor, and essence of contemporary Bangladesh. Photo: Junaid Hasan Pranto

Gala Wellness Centre and Spa: Rustic, minimalistic and contemporary

2h | Habitat
Mashiul Azam has shifted Anik Telecom&#039;s business model from selling mobile phone accessories to selling manufacturing electrical products like switches, holders, lamps etc. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

The rise and fall of Anik Telecom: How a warranty card brought down a successful business

4h | Panorama
We are paying more attention to work-life balance than we used to do, and rightly so. Jacinda Ardern’s resignation is one of the latest examples. Photo: Bloomberg

Quitting while on top

1d | Panorama
Ryad Yousuf. Sketch: TBS

Meet the first Bangladeshi Partner of Goldman Sachs

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

China Clones Super Cow

China Clones Super Cow

1h | TBS Stories
Ways to Save Money on a Low Income

Ways to Save Money on a Low Income

2h | TBS Stories
PBI recommends punishment against Maryam and her family

PBI recommends punishment against Maryam and her family

16h | TBS Stories
How to use ChatGPT?

How to use ChatGPT?

17h | Tech Talk

Most Read

1
Maqsuda Begum made new executive director of Bangladesh Bank
Banking

Maqsuda Begum made new executive director of Bangladesh Bank

2
Ryad Yousuf. Sketch: TBS
Panorama

Meet the first Bangladeshi Partner of Goldman Sachs

3
30% companies see double-digit growth even in hard times
Economy

30% companies see double-digit growth even in hard times

4
Photo: BSS
Transport

Over 92% work of metro rail Agargaon-Motijheel part completed

5
$1.42b export proceeds overdue amid cry for dollar
Economy

$1.42b export proceeds overdue amid cry for dollar

6
Photo: BSS
Infrastructure

96% construction works of Bangabandhu tunnel completed