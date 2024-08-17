Traffic flow disrupted as contractual jobholders of govt, autonomous institutions gather at Shahbagh

Fourth grade government employees gathered at Shahbag today (17 August) demanding nationalisation of their jobs. Photo: TBS.

Ad-hoc and contractual jobholders of the government and autonomous institutions have staged a sit-in at the capital's Shahbagh, demanding their jobs to be nationalised.

The sit-in has disrupted traffic flow around the area, said Mehedi Shakil, assistant commissioner (traffic) of the Shahbagh zone of the Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP).