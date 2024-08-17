Traffic flow disrupted as contractual jobholders of govt, autonomous institutions gather at Shahbagh

Bangladesh

TBS Report
17 August, 2024, 11:15 am
Last modified: 17 August, 2024, 11:19 am

Related News

Traffic flow disrupted as contractual jobholders of govt, autonomous institutions gather at Shahbagh

The sit-in has disrupted traffic flow around the area, said Mehedi Shakil, assistant commissioner (traffic) of the Shahbagh zone of the Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP).

TBS Report
17 August, 2024, 11:15 am
Last modified: 17 August, 2024, 11:19 am
Fourth grade government employees gathered at Shahbag today (17 August) demanding nationalisation of their jobs. Photo: TBS.
Fourth grade government employees gathered at Shahbag today (17 August) demanding nationalisation of their jobs. Photo: TBS.

Ad-hoc and contractual jobholders of the government and autonomous institutions have staged a sit-in at the capital's Shahbagh, demanding their jobs to be nationalised.

The sit-in has disrupted traffic flow around the area, said Mehedi Shakil, assistant commissioner (traffic) of the Shahbagh zone of the Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP).

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

Top News

Bangladesh / Government employees / protest

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

In countries with high humidity in summer, like Bangladesh, one should consider keeping silica gels inside the bags while storing them, to absorb moisture. Photo: Bariq &amp; Co. (left), Meraki (right).

A guide to upkeep your favourite bags

1d | Mode
Illustration: TBS

No, you cannot check people's phones and vehicles

1d | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

The many faces of workplace bullying

3d | Pursuit
Caretaker govt: How Hasina killed a system that ensured free and fair elections

Caretaker govt: How Hasina killed a system that ensured free and fair elections

2d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Yunus assures Modi of Hindus' safety

Yunus assures Modi of Hindus' safety

17h | Videos
The Home Affairs Advisor assured to solve the problem of village police

The Home Affairs Advisor assured to solve the problem of village police

18h | Videos
Chinese Firm Zeekr Claims 80% Charge in Just 10 Minutes for EV

Chinese Firm Zeekr Claims 80% Charge in Just 10 Minutes for EV

2h | Videos
MPox Virus Outbreak Rising; WHO Issues Alert; How Does It Spread?

MPox Virus Outbreak Rising; WHO Issues Alert; How Does It Spread?

4h | Videos