Traffic chokes Airport Road, Uttara areas amid quota protests

Traffic on Airport-Uttara road comes to a standstill this afternoon. Photo: Collected from Facebook
Traffic on Airport-Uttara road comes to a standstill this afternoon. Photo: Collected from Facebook

Traffic congestion is choking roads around the capital as a fallout of the quota protests being held by university students in the country. 

Speaking to The Business Standard, Assistant Commissioner of  Traffic Badda zone Shuvo Gosh, said, "As the quota protesters took to the streets in different parts of Dhaka city, including Notun Bazar, so there's a standstill in Airport and Uttara areas."

The protesters had blocked off a main thoroughfare on Notun Bazar, which led to the increase in congestion, police said. 

The traffic jam from Natun Bazar-Pragati Sharani-Kuril Flyover route was also seen to be more intense than in other areas of the capital.

