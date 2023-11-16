Traffic to be restricted at Dhaka Cantonment on 21 November

The Inter Service Public Relation Directorate (ISPR) has announced that traffic will be restricted in the Dhaka Cantonment area on November 21 due to the observance of the "Armed Forces Day 2023".

Different programmes would be organised to mark the day.

In a bid to keep the area free of congestion during the programme, all vehicles were requested to avoid the Cantonment area from 7am to 11am and 12noon to 7pm on Tuesday.