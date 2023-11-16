Traffic to be restricted at Dhaka Cantonment on 21 November

Bangladesh

BSS
16 November, 2023, 07:15 pm
Last modified: 16 November, 2023, 07:19 pm

Related News

Traffic to be restricted at Dhaka Cantonment on 21 November

Different programmes would be organised to mark the Armed Forces Day 2023

BSS
16 November, 2023, 07:15 pm
Last modified: 16 November, 2023, 07:19 pm
A screenshot of Dhaka Cantonment area. Photo: Google Map
A screenshot of Dhaka Cantonment area. Photo: Google Map

The Inter Service Public Relation Directorate (ISPR) has announced that traffic will be restricted in the Dhaka Cantonment area on November 21 due to the observance of the "Armed Forces Day 2023".

Different programmes would be organised to mark the day.

In a bid to keep the area free of congestion during the programme, all vehicles were requested to avoid the Cantonment area from 7am to 11am and 12noon to 7pm on Tuesday.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

Top News

Cantonment / Bangladesh / Traffic

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

A great egret, drawn by the catches of discarded traps, is in risk of entanglement. PHOTO: MUNTASIR AKASH

Wetland wildlife paying dearly for the deadly ‘China Duari’

6h | Earth
Collage of leaders of western countries: TBS

Is the pro-Israel stand of the West starting to crack?

13h | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

Everything you need to know to start a business

1d | Pursuit
As a seasoned educational leader, Steve Calland-Scoble&#039;s career has taken him across the globe, from the United Kingdom to Ukraine, Austria, Qatar, and most recently, Germany. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

Steve Calland-Scoble: A luminary on an educational mission

1d | Pursuit

More Videos from TBS

Fear of economic crisis intensifying!

Fear of economic crisis intensifying!

59m | TBS Economy
The story of becoming 'The Great Kohli'

The story of becoming 'The Great Kohli'

29m | TBS SPORTS
The biscuit export market is not increasing due to the crisis

The biscuit export market is not increasing due to the crisis

1h | TBS Stories
Why repeated searches of hospital in Gaza?

Why repeated searches of hospital in Gaza?

2h | TBS World