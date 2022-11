The Inter Service Public Relation Directorate (ISPR) has announced that traffic will be restricted in the Dhaka Cantonment area on 21 November due to the observance of the "Armed Forces Day 2022".

Different programmes would be organised to mark the Day.

In a bid to keep the area free of congestion during the programme, all vehicles were requested to avoid the Cantonment area from 7am to 11am and 12pm to 7pm on Monday.