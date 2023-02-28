Trading through Akhaura land port to remain suspended for two days

The Akhaura land port in Brahmanbaria district will remain closed for trading for two days – Wednesday and Thursday – as the adjoining Tripura state of India is expected to see a disruption in cargo vehicle movement amid the announcement of state election results, officials familiar with the matter said.

Travellers with legal documents, however, can pass through the port on these two days.

"Tripura state legislative elections were held on 16 February and the results will be published Wednesday. Hence, the Indian authorities have limited vehicular movement throughout the province for two days," Shafiqul Islam, general secretary of the trade body of exporters and importers using the land port, told The Business Standard.

"Indian businessmen also decided to suspend trading activities through the border on these two days," he added.

As Friday is the weekly holiday, the port's trading activities would remain closed for three days in a row, resuming on 4 March. 

Products worth $150,000 are exported to northeast India through the Akhaura land port every day with frozen fish being the most sold item, traders said.
 

