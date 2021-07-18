Traders wait in market full of cows hoping more profit

Traders at the sacrificial cattle markets in the capital did not sell that much on Sunday, although the markets were full of cows and bulls.

They preferred waiting further with the hope of making a little more profit.

Traders said they had bought the cows at higher prices this year, but the buyers are offering prices lower than that of last year.

Buyers, on the other hand, said sellers are asking for unnecessarily higher prices. As a result, they are struggling to buy cows according to their ability.

Three days ago, Harunur Rashid brought 40 cows to the Aftabnagar cattle market in the capital from Baraigram upazila in Natore. He could not sell a cow till Sunday.

He said how can I sell as the buyers are offering prices lower than the purchasing price? I am waiting to make a little profit. Let me see what happens tomorrow (Monday). "Hopefully, once the selling of the cows starts, it will be finished soon," he said.

During visits on Sunday, it was found that the temporary cattle markets at the vacant land adjacent to Meradia Bazar in Rampura and Badda Eastern Housing (Aftabnagar) were full of cows and bulls. Lessees of the markets were repeatedly making announcements through mikes asking the traders to make room for more cows coming to the markets.

Md Nazmul came to Aftabnagar market from Merul Badda. He was loitering at the market since noon. Finally, in the afternoon, he bought two red bulls at Tk2,30,000 . "The price seems a little high. But the animals are to be sacrificed; so, I am not thinking about the price," he said.

Md Mansur came to the Aftabnagar market two days ago from Pabna, bringing 34 cows. He sold only one cow till Sunday. "The buyers are offering Tk1,50,000 for the cow which was bought at Tk1,70,000. We are 11 traders, if a little profit is not ensured, how can we sell?" he said in frustration.

Buyers thronged the Meradia cattle market since morning. However, there were fewer buyers in the afternoon due to a sudden rain. The temporary market has been set up on the road. Cow dung being mixed with straw made the road muddy. The sellers were busy cleaning it up. They said more buyers would have come if it did not rain.

Zahurul has brought cows from Jamalpur to the market. He said it would have been better if it had not rained. People would have thronged the market. I hope it will not rain for the rest of the time.

Manjurur Islam brought 100 cows from Rajbari. It has been three days since he came to the market. Manjurul said that the buyers are not even offering even the purchasing price, so they had not sold any cow yet. "Buyers are offering Tk5,000 to Tk10,000 less than the purchasing price," he informed.

Russell came from Rampura to Meradia market. He said, "How can people buy cows at such a high price? Already economic situation of the people has weakened a lot due to the pandemic. The traders are asking Tk1 lakh for the cow which was sold at Tk80,000 last year."

Jewel came from Moghbazar to the same market. He said that his budget for buying a cow was Tk85,000. But whichever cow he liked the traders were seeking at least Tk1,40,000. "If any cow is a little bigger, its price is over Tk1 lakh," he said.

Visiting the markets, it was seen that the cows priced over Tk1,50,000 are being sold less. However, the sale of small cows at the markets was good.

Bashir, from Rampura, bought a cow from Meradia market at Tk65,000. He said, "The price seems to be the same as that of last year. In fact, the price of a small cow is between Tk60,000 to Tk65,000."

Thousands of cows have been brought to Aftabnagar market. The road there was wide with sand on the side of the road. Traders said the afternoon rain has decreased the dust in the market. It is good both for buyer and seller, they observed.

Rezaul Komir brought 13 cows from Sherpur to Aftab Nagar market. He sold three cows respectively for Tk60,000, Tk80,000 and Tk1 lakh.

He said this year, the cost of fattening cows following native method was more than last year. So, the price is a little higher. But if we ask for Tk1,28,000 for a cow, the buyer offers Tk1 lakh. The buyer offers Tk90,000 for the cow which we bought at the same price. Many buyers leave after hearing the price. I am worried. What if I cannot sell even tomorrow?

After the evening, the number of buyers at Aftabnagar cattle market increased. They were preoccupied with hanging around the market and bargaining with the traders. Some of them bought cows of their choice.

Cattle traders said most cows will be sold on the day before the Eid. This is what their previous experience says. So, they are hopeful that the cows they have brought will be sold.