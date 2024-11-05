Traders obstruct mobile court drive in Gazipur market, case being filed 

To control the situation, the UNO was called and he arrived at the scene with additional policemen. Photo: Collected

A mobile court operation at the Shafipur Bazaar in Gazipur's Kaliakair was reportedly obstructed by market traders.

The drive, part of market monitoring as per the government's directives aimed at controlling commodity prices, was conducted this afternoon, led by Kaliakair Upazila Assistant Commissioner (Lands) Dil Afroz.

At that time, 10-12 members of the Kaliakair Police Station and local students accompanied them.

Kaliakair Upazila Nirbahi Officer (UNO) Md Kaushar Ahmed said as the mobile court was concluding the raid, local traders started protesting against the drives being conducted regularly.

To control the situation, the UNO was called and he arrived at the scene with additional policemen. "The traders, however, fled the scene before the police officers could reach."

Inspector (Investigation) Zafar Ali Khan said a case is being filed against those who obstructed government work during the incident.

According to sources, during the operation of the mobile court, market traders Arif Hossain and Raju Mia were found selling goods at excessive prices. They were each fined Tk5,000 as they could not show price lists and sale invoices.

Later, local traders at the market engaged in an altercation with the mobile court officials and the students.

The traders, led by Arif and Raju, obstructed the work of the court and staged a demonstration, creating chaos.

The students then took out a protest march in the market area at around 4pm to protest the incident.