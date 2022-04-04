Traders fined in Ctg for selling Buffalo meat as beef

TBS Report
04 April, 2022, 09:30 pm
Last modified: 04 April, 2022, 09:33 pm

Representational Image. Photo: Collected
Representational Image. Photo: Collected

A mobile court in a drive fined several traders on different charges, including selling buffalo meat as beef, at kitchen markets in Chattogram city on Monday.

Chattogram district administration Executive Magistrate Md Masud Rana conducted the drive in various shops in the port city's Chawkbazar area from the morning.

During the drive, the mobile court fined three butchers for cheating customers by selling buffalo meat in the name of beef.

The court also fined fish, vegetables, chicken and grocery shops Tk3,200 for various irregularities.

It fined traders for selling edible oil at a higher rate and for not hanging a price list at stores.

The administration has been conducting drives to control price hikes of daily commodities during the month of Ramadan.  

Md Masud Rana, also Chandgaon circle assistant commissioner (land), said traders were fined for various irregularities and they were warned to refrain from these wrongdoings.

Photo: Collected

