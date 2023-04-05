Traders file general diary over Bangabazar blaze 

Bangladesh

TBS Report
05 April, 2023, 08:20 pm
Last modified: 05 April, 2023, 08:33 pm

Related News

Traders file general diary over Bangabazar blaze 

TBS Report
05 April, 2023, 08:20 pm
Last modified: 05 April, 2023, 08:33 pm
Photo: Shafiqul Islam
Photo: Shafiqul Islam

A general diary has been lodged with Shahbagh Police Station over the massive fire that ravaged around 3,500 shops at Bangabazar market on Tuesday.

Six businessmen of gutted Bangabazar market filed the general diary on Wednesday evening, Shahbagh Police Station Officer in Charge Nur Mohammad told The Business Standard.

The traders stated in the general diary that they suffered significant losses due to the blaze, said the OC.

The affected traders informed the police that they possess insurance policies and need to file a general diary at the police station, he added.

However, no case has been filed in connection with the blaze as of Wednesday evening. 

At least 36 people have been injured and some 5,000 traders have been affectedin the devastating fire in Dhaka's Bangabazar.

Thousands of others who relied on Bangabazar for their income have seen their Eid hopes go up with the flames.

The massive fire that broke out at the Bangabazar market in Dhaka on Tuesday morning was brought under control after more than six hours of frantic efforts.

The market was declared risky on 1 April, 2019 and a notice was issued by the fire service in this regard.

Top News

Bangabazar market fire

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

The reality of being a law graduate in Bangladesh

The reality of being a law graduate in Bangladesh

1d | Features
Photo: Shafiqul Islam/TBS

Bangabazar: From a humble beginning to a daring existence

1d | Panorama
Arsalan Zaman. Sketch: TBS

Breaking the cycle of child labour: Empowering vulnerable children through education and skills training

1d | Thoughts
Dr Khandakar Qudrat-I Elahi/ Economist. Illustration: TBS

Balancing the President's and the Prime Minister's executive responsibilities

1d | Thoughts

More Videos from TBS

Other world leaders who faced criminal charge

Other world leaders who faced criminal charge

1h | TBS World
“Bangladesh can be the leader of cotton recycling very soon” - Teresa Albor

“Bangladesh can be the leader of cotton recycling very soon” - Teresa Albor

4h | Corporate Talks
Even Eid season, the activity decreased in footwear factories of Brahmanbaria

Even Eid season, the activity decreased in footwear factories of Brahmanbaria

6h | TBS Stories
NASA announces first crewed moon mission in 50 years

NASA announces first crewed moon mission in 50 years

9h | TBS Science

Most Read

1
Nusrat Ananna and Nafis Ul Haque Sifat. Illustration: TBS
Pursuit

The road to MIT and Caltech: Bangladeshi undergrads beat the odds

2
Photo: Wikimedia Commons
Tech

Microsoft-owned Github fires entire Indian engineering team

3
Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

50 hurt in clash between Muslim devotees, police in Paltan

4
BB governor bans bank iftar parties
Banking

BB governor bans bank iftar parties

5
Vlogger harassment: Viral Md Kalu released after paying Tk200 fine
Bangladesh

Vlogger harassment: Viral Md Kalu released after paying Tk200 fine

6
Bangladesh's brand value more than twice of Pakistan, 10 times of Sri Lanka
Economy

Bangladesh's brand value more than twice of Pakistan, 10 times of Sri Lanka