Traders file general diary over Bangabazar blaze 

A general diary has been lodged with Shahbagh Police Station over the massive fire that ravaged around 3,500 shops at Bangabazar market on Tuesday.

Six businessmen of gutted Bangabazar market filed the general diary on Wednesday evening, Shahbagh Police Station Officer in Charge Nur Mohammad told The Business Standard.

The traders stated in the general diary that they suffered significant losses due to the blaze, said the OC.

The affected traders informed the police that they possess insurance policies and need to file a general diary at the police station, he added.

However, no case has been filed in connection with the blaze as of Wednesday evening.

At least 36 people have been injured and some 5,000 traders have been affectedin the devastating fire in Dhaka's Bangabazar.

Thousands of others who relied on Bangabazar for their income have seen their Eid hopes go up with the flames.

The massive fire that broke out at the Bangabazar market in Dhaka on Tuesday morning was brought under control after more than six hours of frantic efforts.

The market was declared risky on 1 April, 2019 and a notice was issued by the fire service in this regard.