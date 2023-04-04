Traders did not pay heed to repeated warnings: Mayor Taposh

Bangladesh

TBS Report
04 April, 2023, 04:40 pm
Last modified: 04 April, 2023, 05:55 pm

Related News

Traders did not pay heed to repeated warnings: Mayor Taposh

TBS Report
04 April, 2023, 04:40 pm
Last modified: 04 April, 2023, 05:55 pm
Traders did not pay heed to repeated warnings: Mayor Taposh

Dhaka South City Corporation Mayor Sheikh Fazle Noor Taposh levelled the blame for the Bangabazar blaze on traders, saying they were repeatedly warned of the risks of running businesses there.

"The market was marked risky in 2019. But we could not stop the traders from running business there even after serving them letters several times," the mayor said at a press conference at the City Corporation building on Tuesday (4 April). 

Expressing disappointment at the traders' reluctance, the mayor said, "We cannot do the job by force."

He also noted that a hearing on a writ regarding the traders' relocation is pending with the High Court. 

Those who incurred losses in the massive fire will be relocated, the mayor said.

Bangabazar Fire

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Photo: ISPR

Bangabazar: From a humble beginning to a daring existence

3h | Panorama
Arsalan Zaman. Sketch: TBS

Breaking the cycle of child labour: Empowering vulnerable children through education and skills training

7h | Thoughts
Dr Khandakar Qudrat-I Elahi/ Economist. Illustration: TBS

Balancing the President's and the Prime Minister's executive responsibilities

8h | Thoughts
An illustration of the Hammam Khana. Illustration: Augustin Anjan

Restoring the Lalbagh Hammam: Seeing it as it was

9h | Habitat

More Videos from TBS

Netflix is really buying Zack Snyder trilogy?

Netflix is really buying Zack Snyder trilogy?

11m | TBS Entertainment
Wagner raises flag in Bakhmut

Wagner raises flag in Bakhmut

4h | TBS World
Epson Eco-Tank M-3170 All-in-One Printer

Epson Eco-Tank M-3170 All-in-One Printer

4h | Tech Talk
Why do great leaders don’t care about being liked?

Why do great leaders don’t care about being liked?

7h | TBS Stories

Most Read

1
Nusrat Ananna and Nafis Ul Haque Sifat. Illustration: TBS
Pursuit

The road to MIT and Caltech: Bangladeshi undergrads beat the odds

2
Photo: Wikimedia Commons
Tech

Microsoft-owned Github fires entire Indian engineering team

3
Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

50 hurt in clash between Muslim devotees, police in Paltan

4
Representational image
Bangladesh

Airport Road traffic to be restricted on Fridays from 31 March

5
BB governor bans bank iftar parties
Banking

BB governor bans bank iftar parties

6
Bangladesh's brand value more than twice of Pakistan, 10 times of Sri Lanka
Economy

Bangladesh's brand value more than twice of Pakistan, 10 times of Sri Lanka