Traders did not pay heed to repeated warnings: Mayor Taposh

Dhaka South City Corporation Mayor Sheikh Fazle Noor Taposh levelled the blame for the Bangabazar blaze on traders, saying they were repeatedly warned of the risks of running businesses there.

"The market was marked risky in 2019. But we could not stop the traders from running business there even after serving them letters several times," the mayor said at a press conference at the City Corporation building on Tuesday (4 April).

Expressing disappointment at the traders' reluctance, the mayor said, "We cannot do the job by force."

He also noted that a hearing on a writ regarding the traders' relocation is pending with the High Court.

Those who incurred losses in the massive fire will be relocated, the mayor said.