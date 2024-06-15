Traders asking high prices; small cattle in high demand in Jashore

Cattle markets in Jashore are bustling with activity as buyers flock to make their purchases with just one day left before the holy Eid-ul-Adha.

Buyers, however, alleged that traders are asking high prices for the cattle.

Due to which, buyers are opting for small sized cattle instead of larger ones.

Jashore district livestock officer Dr Rashedul Haque said 10 medical teams have been prepared to diagnose sick animals in the markets.

Like previous years, alongside the option to purchase animals online, there is a cashless payment facility available in the markets.

In addition to cows, many people come to sell buffaloes, goats, and sheep in Satmail cattle market, the largest market in Jashore.

When asked about the price, seller Alamgir Hossain mentioned that local cows are priced between Tk1.2 lakh and Tk2.5 lakh, depending on their quality.

A buyer named Jamilur Rahman from Bejpara in the town said last year, cows were priced between Tk70,000 and Tk80,000, whereas prices have exceeded Tk1 lakh this year.

Traders in Rajarhat fear reduction in rawhide business

Businessmen in Jashore's Rajarhat upazila expressed concerns about a decline in rawhide trade due to high prices of sacrificial animals.

Mostak Hossain, a leather trader in Rajarhat, voiced concerns over the unequal distribution of government bank loans favouring tannery owners instead of marginal traders.



He pointed out the current abnormal market conditions where expenses are increasing without a corresponding rise in income.

He noted a trend where many individuals who would traditionally sacrifice cows individually are now pooling resources to do so collectively. He fears that this shift may result in a decrease in leather trade.