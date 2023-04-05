Traders affected by Bangabazar fire will also get financial assistance from DSCC: Mayor Taposh

Bangladesh

TBS Report
05 April, 2023, 07:30 pm
Last modified: 05 April, 2023, 07:53 pm

Dhaka South City Corporation (DSCC) will provide financial assistance to the traders affected by Bangabazar fire, said DSCC Mayor Barrister Sheikh Fazle Noor Taposh.

"Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina will provide sufficient grants so that the small traders affected by the fire can turn around again. Besides, we will also give them financial assistance according to our capacity," said the mayor at a meeting with the leaders of the affected traders at his office in the capital's Nagar Bhaban on Wednesday (5 April) afternoon. 

"To get the assistance, please coordinate with the investigation committee we have formed. Prepare the full list of affected traders by next Saturday," he told the business leaders.

Mentioning the importance of government grants for the affected traders, Taposh said, "You should work honestly and diligently so that no one else's name other than the actual affected traders appears in the list." 

He also said that there will be a meeting with the business leaders again next Sunday after the list is prepared.

