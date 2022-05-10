Trade thru Bhomra port suspended after gun of a BSF man goes missing

Trade between Bangladesh and India through the Bhomra Land Port in Satkhira has been suspended.

Border Security Force (BSF) shut down the gates on the Indian side of the border during the early hours of Tuesday after the gun of one of their men reportedly went missing.

The Indian border guarding organisation have sought the cooperation of its Bangladeshi counterpart, Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB), to recover the missing weapon.

Speaking with The Business Standard, Amir Mamun, assistant commissioner (Customs), Bhomra Land Port, said, "All import-export activities have remained suspended since today (10 May) morning.

"Not a single truck has entered Bangladesh from the neighbouring country."

"They [BSF] have claimed that they are not being able to locate one of their weapons. All trade activities via the port will stay closed until it is recovered," he added.

The Bhomra port assistant commissioner said that around Tk2.5 crore in revenue is collected from the port every day.

"Over a hundred goods laden trucks are waiting to enter Bangladesh on the Indian side," he furthered.

When contacted, Satkhira Battalion (33 BGB) Commander Lt Col Mohammad Al-Mahmud said, "BSF is conducting operations on their side of the border. They have requested us to look for the said weapon on our side.

"We are looking into the matter."

