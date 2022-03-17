Trade through Tamabil land port to remain suspended for 3 days

Export and import through Tamabil land port in Sylhet's Gowainghat will remain suspended from Thursday for Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman's birthday, weekly holiday, and the holy Shab-e-Barat.

Mahfuzul Islam Bhuiyan, deputy director of the port, said all activities of the port, including trade between Bangladesh and India, will remain suspended for three days.

However, the movement of passport-holder travellers through Tamabil immigration check post will continue, as usual, he also said.

"From Sunday, all activities of the port, including trade between Bangladesh and India, will resume," Mahfuzul added.