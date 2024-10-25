Trade thru Benapole to remain suspended for 2 days

Trade activities between India and Bangladesh through the Benapole land port will remain suspended for five days during the Eid-ul-Fitr holiday. Photo: UNB

Trade between India and Bangladesh through the Benapole Land Port in Jashore will remain suspended for two days from Saturday as Indian Union Home Minister Amit Shah is scheduled to visit the country's Petrapole Land Port on Sunday.

"To ensure Amit Shah's security, import and export activities at the Benapole-Petrapole land ports will be suspended on Saturday and Sunday," Mamun Kabir Tarafdar, deputy director of Benapole port, told The Business Standard today.

"However, passport holders from both countries will be allowed to travel," he added.

According to a letter issued by Petrapole Land Port Manager Kamlesh Shahni, Amit Shah will inaugurate a modern passenger terminal and other facilities at Petrapole port on Sunday.

Sajedur Rahman, general secretary of the Benapole C&F Agent Staff Association, said import and export activities will resume in full swing from Monday.

The Petrapole port authorities had earlier announced a holiday from 21-24 October for the inauguration of the passenger terminal. However, due to Cyclone Dana, it was postponed to the 27th.

Regarding the passenger movement through the border, Benapole Land Port Deputy Director (traffic) Rashedul Sajib Nazir told TBS that since the letter does not mention any impact on passenger movement, it can be assumed that passport holders will be allowed to travel.

"Indian immigration authorities have also not issued any notification suspending passenger travel," he added.