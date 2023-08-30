Trade, investment cooperation with Bangladesh to deepen in coming days: Uzbek Foreign Minister

Appreciating Bangladesh's progress in the socio-economic sector, Bakhtiar Odilov, minister of Foreign Affairs of Uzbekistan, expressed hope that trade and investment cooperation with Bangladesh would be deepened and fruitful in the coming days.

He made the remark when newly appointed Bangladesh Ambassador to Uzbekistan Dr Mohammad Monirul Islam paid him a courtesy call at his office on Tuesday.

Talking to the Bangladesh ambassador, the foreign minister of Uzbekistan wished the overall success of the Diplomatic Mission during the tenure of the Bangladesh ambassador and requested to convey his personal greetings and to the foreign minister of Bangladesh, according to a press release.

On behalf of the Foreign Minister of Bangladesh, the ambassador conveyed his greetings and best wishes to the Foreign Minister of Uzbekistan and invited him to visit Bangladesh.

The Bangladesh ambassador also urged the Uzbek foreign minister to encourage the business leaders of Uzbekistan to use Bangladesh's trade and investment facilities more widely.

The ambassador drew the attention of the Uzbek foreign minister to the establishment of the Embassy of Uzbekistan in Bangladesh and the resumption of direct flights between Dhaka and Tashkent.

During the conversation, Ambassador Islam sought the cooperation of the Foreign Minister of Uzbekistan in organizing bilateral visits at the highest level between the two countries.

Bangladesh-Uzbekistan / Uzbekistan

